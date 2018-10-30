English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Russia & CIS 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
MWC Americas 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeM360 - Russia 2018 - News

Turkcell chief urges operators to drive digital agenda

30 OCT 2018

LIVE FROM GSMA MOBILE 360 SERIES – RUSSIA & CIS, MOSCOW: Operators must capitalise on their trusted positions to drive the regulatory agenda and deliver secure digital services into their markets, Turkcell CEO Kaan Terzioglu (pictured) warned.

Speaking in a keynote on policy, Terzioglu outlined key sectors where he backed operators to make an economic and social difference.

“I believe the future of our industry is going to be on four key issues: credential management; payments; traffic management; and creating the digital content and distribution platforms,” he said. “Our ability to define the agenda of regulation on these four areas will define our success.”

The foundation of delivering in these areas is secure identity management, Terzioglu noted. The executive pointed to studies concluding consumers trusted mobile operators with data more than many outside companies, due to being strictly regulated.

“Customers are explicitly saying we trust mobile operators more than we trust the OTTs, the opportunity [to grasp digital] is out there for us and it is our fault is we miss it,” he added.

Turkcell has already launched a number of digital services traditionally associated with social media and internet companies in a bid to move away from being purely a technology provider.

However, Terzioglu noted this new strategy was devised because the industry had already missed a huge opportunity to be first-to-market with these types of service.

“Three-and-a-half years ago it was obvious as a company and as an industry we missed the opportunity that the digital era has proposed to us. Trillions of dollars of wealth has been created in the last ten years and very few of them have been [gained] by our industry.”

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

MTS prepares to tap digital opportunity

GSMA calls for enabling regulation in Russia and CIS
M360 - Russia 2018 - News

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Broadband and Bubbles in Berlin

Mobile Mix: Huawei’s new Mates and Facebook’s connectivity TIP

Mobile Mix: The Italian Job

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association