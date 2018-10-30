English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Russia & CIS 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
MWC Americas 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeM360 - Russia 2018 - News

GSMA calls for enabling regulation in Russia and CIS

30 OCT 2018

LIVE FROM GSMA MOBILE 360 SERIES – RUSSIA & CIS, MOSCOW: GSMA director general Mats Granryd (pictured) stressed the need for a regulatory framework fit for the digital age if operators in Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) are to usher in the era of intelligent connectivity into their markets.

Speaking at the first keynote session, Granryd said operators in the region are set to spend more than $15 billion in mobile CAPEX between now and 2020, but can only make these commitments if the regulatory framework in place is a supportive one.

“In order to ensure high-quality, sustainable investments, higher levels of certainty and consistency are essential,” he said.

Among the policies Granryd advocated were: the timely release of harmonised international spectrum alongside the “right conditions”; reformed infrastructure planning rules; a balanced tax regime; and data rules which both enable international data flow and protect consumer privacy.

Regarding data issues, he added: “We need to strike a balance that will protect consumers and ensure data privacy, while enabling the international flow of data, which will encourage the rapid growth of the digital economy. Critically, we need to end artificial distinctions based on who provides the service and ensure that the same rules apply to the same service.”

He noted all of these factors were “crucial to the development of a rich and vibrant digital economy for Russia and for CIS, and to the very future of our industry.”

Intelligent connectivity is a term promoted regularly by the GSMA and other industry figures over the last year. It covers the combination of connectivity provided by IoT technology and 5G with intelligent technologies including artificial intelligence and big data.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Turkcell chief urges operators to drive digital agenda

MTS prepares to tap digital opportunity

Russia tipped for widespread 5G availability by 2025
M360 - Russia 2018 - News

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Broadband and Bubbles in Berlin

Mobile Mix: Huawei’s new Mates and Facebook’s connectivity TIP

Mobile Mix: The Italian Job

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association