Mobile 360 Series – Privacy & Security – Live Stream

Mobile 360 Series – Privacy & Security is a two-day event that explores the importance of security for mobile network operators and the wider digital ecosystem.
Mobile World Live will stream the keynote sessions on this page across the two days. Bookmark this page for free access.
Agenda:
Day One – Wednesday 30 May
09.00 CET – 11.00 Keynote 1: State of the Industry – Implementing Regulation, Combating Fear and Global Developments
09.00 Chairperson’s Introduction
Katerina Megas, Commercial Adoption Lead for the Trusted Identities Group, Program Manager for the Cybersecurity for IoT program, National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), US Dept of Commerce
09.05 GSMA Welcome
Mats Granryd, Director General, GSMA
09.20 Host City Welcome
Deputy Mayor Saskia Bruines, The Hague
09.35 Keynote
Chi Onwurah, Labour MP for Newcastle upon Tyne Central, Shadow Minister for Industrial Strategy, Science & Innovation, UK Parliament
09.50 Welcome to the era of GDPR: Panel Discussion: Navigating the Business Responsibilities and Opportunities
Moderator: Chiara Rustici, Independent GDPR Analyst
Amanda Long, Director-General, Consumer International
Shadi Razak, CTO, Cynation
Katryna Dow, CEO and Founder, Meeco
Rimma Perelmuter, CEO, Mobile Ecosystem Forum
10.20 Start-up Ignite
Aad van Boven, CEO, SecureMe2
10.25 The 360° Panel Discussion: The EU Cybersecurity Act
Moderator: Robert Heerekop, IOTC360
Nikolaos Isaris, Deputy Head of Unit, Future Networks – Internet of Things, European Commission DG Connect
Harm Jan Arendshorst, CEO, iLabs, co-chair, AIOTI
Francois Zamora, Europe BCCM and Security Integration, ITN Transformation, Orange
10.55 Chairperson Session Wrap Up
Katerina Megas, Commercial Adoption Lead for the Trusted Identities Group, Program Manager for the Cybersecurity for IoT program, National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), US Dept of Commerce
11.45 CET – 13.00 Keynote 2: Architecting for Data, Privacy & Cybersecurity
11.45 Chairperson’s Introduction
Fanny Hidvegi, European Policy Manager, Access Now
11.50 Start-up Ignite
Aditya Narang, Chairman & CEO, SafeHouse
11.55 Presentation
Martí Pàmies Solà, CTO, Open CDE
12.05 Fireside Chat: GDPR
Moderator: Ekaterian Safonova, Director of Partnerships and Training, Technical advisor, Cybertonica, Visiting Associate, Kazan Technical University
Interviewee: Jean Gonie, Group Director of Public Policy, Veon
Interviewee: Jasper Haas, Data Protection Officer, Veon
12.20 Fireside Chat: Blockchain as a Security Tool
Moderator: Dave Birch, Director of Innovation, Consult Hyperion
Interviewee: Amy-Anne Fairhurst, EMEA Cyber Director, Citi
12.35 Panel Discussion: Building Cybersecurity Testing into Organisational Design
Moderator: Elizabeth Kleinveld, Partner Success Manager, Fintech & Cybersecurity, Startupbootcamp Amsterdam
Ori Fragman, Co-CEO, Comsec
Martin de Vries, Information Security Officer, Rabobank
12.55 Chairperson Session Wrap Up
Fanny Hidvegi, European Policy Manager, Access Now
Day Two – Thursday 31 May
09.30 CET – 11.00 Keynote 3: Safeguarding the Network
09.30 Chairperson’s Introduction
Robert Garskamp, Managing Director, IDentity.Next
09.35 Start-up Ignite
Prof. Dror Fixler, CEO, FirstPoint Mobile Guard
09.40 5G security enabling trustworthy IoT services
Bodil Josefsson, Head of IoT Security, Ericsson
09.55 Fireside Chat
Martin Garner, SVP, CCS Insight
Steve Buck, COO and Product Director, Evolved Intelligence
10.10 Presentation
Travis Russell, Director, Cyber Security, Oracle Communications
10.25 Panel Discussion
Moderator: Bharadwaj Pulugundla, Manager IoT Strategy and Innovation, Verizon
Fredrik Soderlund, Software and Systems Security Advisor, SymSoft
Mike O’Brien, Group Vice President, Strategy, Syniverse
Alan Duric, COO/CTO and co-founder, Wire
Diana Stanescu, Business Development Manager – Security Markets, Spirent Communications
10.55 Chairperson Session Wrap Up
Robert Garskamp, Managing Director, IDentity.Next
11.30 CET – 13.00 Keynote 4: Securing IOT Tech in Society
11.30 Chairperson’s Introduction
Gerrit Jan Konijnenberg, CEO, Cellusys
11.35 Start-up Ignite
Rikard Strid, CEO, Clayster
11.40 Securing IOT Tech in Society: Secure by Design
David Rogers, Founder & CEO, Copper Horse Solutions
Ian Smith, IoT Security Lead, GSMA
11.55 IOT Security
Vicente Segura, Head of IoT Security, Telefonica
12.05 Case Study
Bjoern Rupp, CEO, GSMK
12.15 Case Study
12.25 The Privacy & Security Predictions Panel
Moderator: Martin Garner, SVP, CCS Insight
Prof. Dr. Jeroen van den Hoven, Ethics and Technology, Delft University of Technology
Steve Buck, COO and Product Director, Evolved Intelligence
Mark Little, Senior Manager, GSMAi
Jaya Baloo, Chief Information Security Officer, KPN Telecom
12.55 Announcement
Jaya Baloo, Chief Information Security Officer, KPN Telecom
13.00 Chairperson Session Wrap Up
Gerrit Jan Konijnenberg, CEO, Cellusys