English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile World Congress 2018
DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION WORLD
MOBILE 360 – PRIVACY & SECURITY 2018
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeMobile 360 Series – Privacy & Security – Live Stream

Mobile 360 Series – Privacy & Security – Live Stream

Mobile 360 Series – Privacy & Security is a two-day event that explores the importance of security for mobile network operators and the wider digital ecosystem.

Mobile World Live will stream the keynote sessions on this page across the two days. Bookmark this page for free access.

Agenda:

Day One – Wednesday 30 May
09.00 CET – 11.00 Keynote 1: State of the Industry – Implementing Regulation, Combating Fear and Global Developments

09.00 Chairperson’s Introduction
Katerina Megas, Commercial Adoption Lead for the Trusted Identities Group, Program Manager for the Cybersecurity for IoT program, National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), US Dept of Commerce

09.05 GSMA Welcome
Mats Granryd, Director General, GSMA

09.20 Host City Welcome
Deputy Mayor Saskia Bruines, The Hague

09.35 Keynote
Chi Onwurah, Labour MP for Newcastle upon Tyne Central, Shadow Minister for Industrial Strategy, Science & Innovation, UK Parliament

09.50 Welcome to the era of GDPR: Panel Discussion: Navigating the Business Responsibilities and Opportunities
Moderator: Chiara Rustici, Independent GDPR Analyst
Amanda Long, Director-General, Consumer International
Shadi Razak, CTO, Cynation
Katryna Dow, CEO and Founder, Meeco
Rimma Perelmuter, CEO, Mobile Ecosystem Forum

10.20 Start-up Ignite
Aad van Boven, CEO, SecureMe2

10.25 The 360° Panel Discussion: The EU Cybersecurity Act
Moderator: Robert Heerekop, IOTC360
Nikolaos Isaris, Deputy Head of Unit, Future Networks – Internet of Things, European Commission DG Connect
Harm Jan Arendshorst, CEO, iLabs, co-chair, AIOTI
Francois Zamora, Europe BCCM and Security Integration, ITN Transformation, Orange

10.55 Chairperson Session Wrap Up
Katerina Megas, Commercial Adoption Lead for the Trusted Identities Group, Program Manager for the Cybersecurity for IoT program, National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), US Dept of Commerce

 

11.45 CET – 13.00 Keynote 2: Architecting for Data, Privacy & Cybersecurity

11.45 Chairperson’s Introduction
Fanny Hidvegi, European Policy Manager, Access Now

11.50 Start-up Ignite
Aditya Narang, Chairman & CEO, SafeHouse

11.55 Presentation
Martí Pàmies Solà, CTO, Open CDE

12.05 Fireside Chat: GDPR
Moderator: Ekaterian Safonova, Director of Partnerships and Training, Technical advisor, Cybertonica, Visiting Associate, Kazan Technical University
Interviewee: Jean Gonie, Group Director of Public Policy, Veon
Interviewee: Jasper Haas, Data Protection Officer, Veon

12.20 Fireside Chat: Blockchain as a Security Tool
Moderator: Dave Birch, Director of Innovation, Consult Hyperion
Interviewee: Amy-Anne Fairhurst, EMEA Cyber Director, Citi

12.35 Panel Discussion: Building Cybersecurity Testing into Organisational Design
Moderator: Elizabeth Kleinveld, Partner Success Manager, Fintech & Cybersecurity, Startupbootcamp Amsterdam
Ori Fragman, Co-CEO, Comsec
Martin de Vries, Information Security Officer, Rabobank
12.55 Chairperson Session Wrap Up
Fanny Hidvegi, European Policy Manager, Access Now

 

Day Two – Thursday 31 May

09.30 CET – 11.00 Keynote 3: Safeguarding the Network

09.30 Chairperson’s Introduction
Robert Garskamp, Managing Director, IDentity.Next

09.35 Start-up Ignite
Prof. Dror Fixler, CEO, FirstPoint Mobile Guard

09.40 5G security enabling trustworthy IoT services
Bodil Josefsson, Head of IoT Security, Ericsson

09.55 Fireside Chat
Martin Garner, SVP, CCS Insight
Steve Buck, COO and Product Director, Evolved Intelligence

10.10 Presentation
Travis Russell, Director, Cyber Security, Oracle Communications

10.25 Panel Discussion
Moderator: Bharadwaj Pulugundla, Manager IoT Strategy and Innovation, Verizon
Fredrik Soderlund, Software and Systems Security Advisor, SymSoft
Mike O’Brien, Group Vice President, Strategy, Syniverse
Alan Duric, COO/CTO and co-founder, Wire
Diana Stanescu, Business Development Manager – Security Markets, Spirent Communications

10.55 Chairperson Session Wrap Up
Robert Garskamp, Managing Director, IDentity.Next

 

11.30 CET – 13.00 Keynote 4: Securing IOT Tech in Society

11.30 Chairperson’s Introduction
Gerrit Jan Konijnenberg, CEO, Cellusys

11.35 Start-up Ignite
Rikard Strid, CEO, Clayster

11.40 Securing IOT Tech in Society: Secure by Design
David Rogers, Founder & CEO, Copper Horse Solutions
Ian Smith, IoT Security Lead, GSMA

11.55 IOT Security
Vicente Segura, Head of IoT Security, Telefonica

12.05 Case Study
Bjoern Rupp, CEO, GSMK

12.15 Case Study

12.25 The Privacy & Security Predictions Panel
Moderator: Martin Garner, SVP, CCS Insight
Prof. Dr. Jeroen van den Hoven, Ethics and Technology, Delft University of Technology
Steve Buck, COO and Product Director, Evolved Intelligence
Mark Little, Senior Manager, GSMAi
Jaya Baloo, Chief Information Security Officer, KPN Telecom

12.55 Announcement
Jaya Baloo, Chief Information Security Officer, KPN Telecom

13.00 Chairperson Session Wrap Up
Gerrit Jan Konijnenberg, CEO, Cellusys

Featured Content

Digital Transformation World – full coverage

MWL TV – Closing montage

Feature: MWC18 Week in review

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association