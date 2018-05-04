Mobile 360 Series – Privacy & Security – Live Stream

Mobile 360 Series – Privacy & Security is a two-day event that explores the importance of security for mobile network operators and the wider digital ecosystem.

Mobile World Live will stream the keynote sessions on this page across the two days. Bookmark this page for free access.

Agenda:

Day One – Wednesday 30 May

09.00 CET – 11.00 Keynote 1: State of the Industry – Implementing Regulation, Combating Fear and Global Developments

09.00 Chairperson’s Introduction

Katerina Megas, Commercial Adoption Lead for the Trusted Identities Group, Program Manager for the Cybersecurity for IoT program, National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), US Dept of Commerce

09.05 GSMA Welcome

Mats Granryd, Director General, GSMA

09.20 Host City Welcome

Deputy Mayor Saskia Bruines, The Hague

09.35 Keynote

Chi Onwurah, Labour MP for Newcastle upon Tyne Central, Shadow Minister for Industrial Strategy, Science & Innovation, UK Parliament

09.50 Welcome to the era of GDPR: Panel Discussion: Navigating the Business Responsibilities and Opportunities

Moderator: Chiara Rustici, Independent GDPR Analyst

Amanda Long, Director-General, Consumer International

Shadi Razak, CTO, Cynation

Katryna Dow, CEO and Founder, Meeco

Rimma Perelmuter, CEO, Mobile Ecosystem Forum

10.20 Start-up Ignite

Aad van Boven, CEO, SecureMe2

10.25 The 360° Panel Discussion: The EU Cybersecurity Act

Moderator: Robert Heerekop, IOTC360

Nikolaos Isaris, Deputy Head of Unit, Future Networks – Internet of Things, European Commission DG Connect

Harm Jan Arendshorst, CEO, iLabs, co-chair, AIOTI

Francois Zamora, Europe BCCM and Security Integration, ITN Transformation, Orange

10.55 Chairperson Session Wrap Up

Katerina Megas, Commercial Adoption Lead for the Trusted Identities Group, Program Manager for the Cybersecurity for IoT program, National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), US Dept of Commerce

11.45 CET – 13.00 Keynote 2: Architecting for Data, Privacy & Cybersecurity

11.45 Chairperson’s Introduction

Fanny Hidvegi, European Policy Manager, Access Now

11.50 Start-up Ignite

Aditya Narang, Chairman & CEO, SafeHouse

11.55 Presentation

Martí Pàmies Solà, CTO, Open CDE

12.05 Fireside Chat: GDPR

Moderator: Ekaterian Safonova, Director of Partnerships and Training, Technical advisor, Cybertonica, Visiting Associate, Kazan Technical University

Interviewee: Jean Gonie, Group Director of Public Policy, Veon

Interviewee: Jasper Haas, Data Protection Officer, Veon

12.20 Fireside Chat: Blockchain as a Security Tool

Moderator: Dave Birch, Director of Innovation, Consult Hyperion

Interviewee: Amy-Anne Fairhurst, EMEA Cyber Director, Citi

12.35 Panel Discussion: Building Cybersecurity Testing into Organisational Design

Moderator: Elizabeth Kleinveld, Partner Success Manager, Fintech & Cybersecurity, Startupbootcamp Amsterdam

Ori Fragman, Co-CEO, Comsec

Martin de Vries, Information Security Officer, Rabobank

12.55 Chairperson Session Wrap Up

Fanny Hidvegi, European Policy Manager, Access Now

Day Two – Thursday 31 May

09.30 CET – 11.00 Keynote 3: Safeguarding the Network

09.30 Chairperson’s Introduction

Robert Garskamp, Managing Director, IDentity.Next

09.35 Start-up Ignite

Prof. Dror Fixler, CEO, FirstPoint Mobile Guard

09.40 5G security enabling trustworthy IoT services

Bodil Josefsson, Head of IoT Security, Ericsson

09.55 Fireside Chat

Martin Garner, SVP, CCS Insight

Steve Buck, COO and Product Director, Evolved Intelligence

10.10 Presentation

Travis Russell, Director, Cyber Security, Oracle Communications

10.25 Panel Discussion

Moderator: Bharadwaj Pulugundla, Manager IoT Strategy and Innovation, Verizon

Fredrik Soderlund, Software and Systems Security Advisor, SymSoft

Mike O’Brien, Group Vice President, Strategy, Syniverse

Alan Duric, COO/CTO and co-founder, Wire

Diana Stanescu, Business Development Manager – Security Markets, Spirent Communications

10.55 Chairperson Session Wrap Up

Robert Garskamp, Managing Director, IDentity.Next

11.30 CET – 13.00 Keynote 4: Securing IOT Tech in Society

11.30 Chairperson’s Introduction

Gerrit Jan Konijnenberg, CEO, Cellusys

11.35 Start-up Ignite

Rikard Strid, CEO, Clayster

11.40 Securing IOT Tech in Society: Secure by Design

David Rogers, Founder & CEO, Copper Horse Solutions

Ian Smith, IoT Security Lead, GSMA

11.55 IOT Security

Vicente Segura, Head of IoT Security, Telefonica

12.05 Case Study

Bjoern Rupp, CEO, GSMK

12.15 Case Study

12.25 The Privacy & Security Predictions Panel

Moderator: Martin Garner, SVP, CCS Insight

Prof. Dr. Jeroen van den Hoven, Ethics and Technology, Delft University of Technology

Steve Buck, COO and Product Director, Evolved Intelligence

Mark Little, Senior Manager, GSMAi

Jaya Baloo, Chief Information Security Officer, KPN Telecom

12.55 Announcement

Jaya Baloo, Chief Information Security Officer, KPN Telecom

13.00 Chairperson Session Wrap Up

Gerrit Jan Konijnenberg, CEO, Cellusys