English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile World Congress 2018
DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION WORLD
MOBILE 360 – PRIVACY & SECURITY 2018
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeM360 Privacy & Security 2018 Articles

AI, machine learning becoming key to security

30 MAY 2018

LIVE FROM GSMA MOBILE 360 SERIES – PRIVACY & SECURITY: Security experts discussed how artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning could play a key role in safeguarding businesses, but emphasised these developments must complement the human element rather than replace it.

In a panel session addressing cybersecurity testing, Rabobank information security officer Martin de Vries (pictured, right) explained automation is becoming essential because the large amount of data produced by myriad security systems is simply too much to “actually manually digest or work with.”

Scarce resources mean Rabobank automates the process of analysing data “as much as possible”, which offers benefits in terms of real-time threat analysis and warning systems. The number of security tools deployed by the bank generate “millions of events” which need to be analysed. There is “no way a human can do that alone,” de Vries explained.

The payoff is ensuring “you can make some decent decisions based on the data you have,” de Vries added.

Elizabeth Kleinveld, partner success manager at Startupbootcamp Amsterdam (pictured, centre), highlighted the challenge facing businesses in terms of cybersecurity, noting a new flaw is “found every 30 minutes at the very least”. She questioned how any organisation can keep pace “if they’re not automating this process.”

People power
However, the focus on automation did not mean the importance of people was overlooked.

Ori Fragman, co-CEO and head of Europe at Comsec (pictured, left), noted simply getting various teams talking about security at the “inception phases” can greatly improve the efficiency of the whole process.

Ensuring staff on various teams “ask the right questions” about security from the off means “in most cases, we actually identify that 90 per cent of the possible vulnerabilities that we’ve talked about are already being addressed,” in turn saving the company “a lot of money”.

De Vries agreed people are a key element in security, explaining responsibility doesn’t just lie with engineers or programmers writing code, “but also the personal assistant of someone in the board,” along with the board members themselves.

Author

Michael Carroll

Michael doesn’t want to admit that he has been a journalist and editor for close to 20 years covering a diverse set of subjects including shipping and shipbuilding, fixed and mobile telecoms, and motorcycling...More

Read more

Tags

Featured Content

Digital Transformation World – full coverage

MWL TV – Closing montage

Feature: MWC18 Week in review

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association