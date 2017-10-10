English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Americas
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeM360 Mena 2017 Articles

Zain eyes new opportunities in health, finance

10 OCT 2017

LIVE FROM GSMA MOBILE 360 MENA, DUBAI: Zain Group is set to step up its play in vertical industries in a bid to address decreased demand and margins from legacy services, CEO of operations Scott Gegenheimer (pictured) said.

The company, which operates across eight markets in the Middle East and Africa, already made a number of investments in venture capital funds in the region and partnered with digital content companies in an attempt to diversify its interests.

It also made direct investments in app companies and launched new services including mobile money in some markets.

Speaking in the digital transformation keynote, Gegenheimer said: “We’ve made big bets on smart cities and next gen video, bought a global app development company and taken investment in funds to gain access to start-ups.

“We’ve still got quite a few verticals we’re looking at: I think there’s a lot of opportunity. Health is in there, we’re also looking at insurance, but regulation makes it difficult for us to enter a lot of these spaces.”

In sentiments echoing many of the issues cited on day one of the event, Gegenheimer said authorities in some markets had held up the progress of launching new services in some of the company’s markets.

Specifically, he pointed to blocked attempts to charge additional fees to use over-the-top video services and difficulties obtaining licences for finance services across its whole footprint.

Gegenheimer added operators needed to open up these new revenue streams.

“Overall the industry is not growing,” he said: “You’re probably flat or slightly down on last year yet we’re still spending 15 per cent of our revenue on capex and that’s not sustainable.”

“We have to look for new revenue streams, look for new verticals.”

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Mobile 360 MENA 2017 Day 1 highlights

Feature: MWC Americas 2017 Day 3 highlights

Feature: MWC Americas 2017 Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association