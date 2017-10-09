English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Americas
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeM360 Mena 2017 Articles

Dubai’s autonomous transport goals driven by digital ID

09 OCT 2017

LIVE FROM GSMA MOBILE 360 MENA, DUBAI: Authorities in Dubai are set to assign specific digital identities to machines in a bid to increase the safety levels of autonomous vehicles and push forward the next stage of the Smart Dubai initiative.

Speaking in the IoT keynote, Wesam Lootah (pictured), CEO of Smart Dubai Government – the division dedicated to the technical aspect of rollout – highlighted the organisation was on track to achieve the goal of a quarter of journeys being made using autonomous vehicles by 2030.

There have already been a number of limited rollouts of innovations as part of the project, including testing of the next generation of taxi services: “Testing for the flying taxi has already started,” he said.

Lootah said the creation of a digital ID initiative designed for machines – based on an existing personal identification scheme used by citizens – was one of a number of elements set to support the successful widespread deployment of completely autonomous vehicles on the city’s roads and in its skies.

“If you cannot identify the device, you can imagine what the hacker or a faulty device can do to the network,” he added: “We’ve been working on a digital identity and we are taking this concept to devices.”

Other elements already in progress highlighted by Lootah include open and shared data policies, device management technology and blockchain technologies.

Smart Dubai’s continued progress on autonomous vehicles echoes statements made at Mobile World Congress 2017, where director general Aisha Bin Bishr told Mobile World Live connected transport systems and drones formed the next stage of its ambitious plan.

Operator support
The issue of autonomous cars was also picked up by Du’s CEO Osman Sultan in his keynote. The boss of UAE’s second largest operator looked ahead to a time when “our kids will not need to drive anymore. They won’t commute the same way.

“We will move more and more from a universe to Youniverse,” he mused.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Smart city guru predicts tough IoT path for operators
M360 Mena 2017 Articles

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Mobile 360 MENA 2017 Day 1 highlights

Feature: MWC Americas 2017 Day 3 highlights

Feature: MWC Americas 2017 Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association