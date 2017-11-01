English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2017
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeM360 Latin America 2017 Articles

Cash still king in Latin America

01 NOV 2017

LIVE FROM GSMA MOBILE 360 LATIN AMERICA, BOGOTA: Millicom’s head of mobile financial services said cash still reigns supreme, despite his company’s Tigo Money product signing up 4 million users in the region.

Ronald Alvarenga said people like the feel of cash in their hands and the way around this is to educate them about the benefits of mobile money services, including the simplicity of the services. He also talked up the importance of working with the traditional banking sector to be “part of the existing ecosystem and existing money flows”.

Still, the company expects to process $2.7 billion and 133 million transactions via its mobile money service this year, which indicates the size of the opportunity in the region.

Alix Murphy, director of mobile partnerships at World Remit, was asked to rank the state of mobile money in LatAm on a scale of one to ten. Murphy said she would be diplomatic and say five because, although there is a strong take up of these services, it is not on par with regions including Asia and Africa, where governments have made mobile money a key pillar of financial inclusion.

Talking on Alvarenga’s point of educating people, she said consumers will soon realise it means they can save time and money rather than traveling to far away locations to visit agents.

A fairer society
Hernando Rubio, CEO of CeluPlata, said mobile money services can mean a fairer society if used to find solutions to pain points specific to the region. One example is giving people loans to pay their utility bills at competitive rates, so they don’t have to resort to loan sharks who can charge between 500 per cent and 600 per cent interest rates.

Another example was giving consumers the option to prepay for access to online services normally requiring credit or debit cards, which many of them do not have. For instance, his company offered prepaid access to Netflix, which became the source of 70 per cent of its sales.

Rubio pointed out emerging countries are still working with cash while developed markets have moved from plastic to mobile. Latin America now has the chance to jump to the level of developed countries as they can “meet in a world of digital payments”.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

LatAm operators differ on 5G plans

More women in the workforce is good for business

Millicom chief hails operator role in 4th industrial revolution
M360 Latin America 2017 Articles

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Mobile 360 LatAm 2017 Day 1 highlights

Feature: Global MBBF 2017 Preview video

Feature: Mobile 360 Europe 2017 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association