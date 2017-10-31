English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2017
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeM360 Latin America 2017 Articles

Latin America operators target 5G leadership

31 OCT 2017

LIVE FROM GSMA MOBILE 360 LATIN AMERICA, BOGOTA: Executives from Telefonica, Claro Brasil and Colombian telecoms company ETB discussed the need for Latin America to keep pace with the rest of the world when deploying 5G technology.

In a panel session, ETB president Jorge Castellanos (pictured, far right) said the steam engine took 50 years to reach Colombia and 4G took nearly five years to arrive. 5G “must reach the hands of all Colombians” at the same time as other countries if it is to keep up with the fourth industrial revolution, he warned.

Luis Malvido, executive director at Telefonica Hispanoamerica (pictured, second from left), said governments see 5G as a chance for Latin America to join the digital revolution and be on par with more developed countries. But this will come with many challenges, as it will be even harder to go from 4G to 5G than it was to go from 3G to 4G.

Paulo Cesar Teixeira, CEO of Claro Brasil (pictured, second from right), said the operator deployed 4.5G and is modernising the network quickly with 2,000 new sites. Internet access via smartphones is already widespread and there is demand for more speed – which will require more investment.

He added 5G is a disruptive force which no one can escape and Brazil, despite economic difficulties, needs to find a way to keep up and “answer society’s demands” for faster connectivity, which will improve quality of life as well as empower businesses.

Castellanos said Colombia too is ready. The country’s population stands at 50 million and there are 60 million mobile devices. He noted this rate of penetration is higher than any utility in the country, but operators need to figure out how to keep this trend growing with continued investment.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

IoT offers transformative potential for LatAm
M360 Latin America 2017 Articles

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Mobile 360 LatAm 2017 Day 1 highlights

Feature: Global MBBF 2017 Preview video

Feature: Mobile 360 Europe 2017 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association