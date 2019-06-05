 Nokia tips 5G to boost investment in Latin America – Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MOBILE 360 – INTELLIGENT CONNECTIVITY IN LATIN AMERICA
MWC19 – Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeM360 LATAM19 - News

Nokia tips 5G to boost investment in Latin America

05 JUN 2019

LIVE FROM MOBILE 360 LATIN AMERICA, MEXICO CITY: Nokia Latin America VP Osvaldo Di Campli (pictured) backed the adoption of 5G in so-called physical industries to boost the region and attract global investment.

During a session assessing 5G’s prospects in the geography, Di Campli explained that while some doubted the viability of investing in the technology, if the most appropriate industries were targeted, it could yield significant benefits.

“The big secret is to look at the use cases that make 5G feasible in our region,” he said. “There is an opportunity to bring the physical and digital companies together in [industries such as] transport and manufacture. There is a new business opportunity in modernising industry.”

Pointing to a project in the mining sector of Peru Nokia is involved in, he said industries such as this and energy production provided enticing opportunities.

The company’s figures pin the economic benefit of digitisation to industry for Latin America’s combined GDP at betwee $100 billion and $200 billion in the next 15 years.

“Some find it hard to justify investments in Latin America, but if we consider [5G for] the industry we can lead Latin America to the next stage,” Di Campli added, noting the technology together with appropriate regulations could bring investment from across the globe.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: We’ve got Seoul (and security)

Mobile 360 Security for 5G: Event highlights

Mobile Mix: Huawei hit for six

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association