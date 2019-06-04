 America Movil chair flags tech as fuel for inclusion – Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MOBILE 360 – INTELLIGENT CONNECTIVITY IN LATIN AMERICA
MWC19 – Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeM360 LATAM19 - News

America Movil chair flags tech as fuel for inclusion

04 JUN 2019

LIVE FROM MOBILE 360 LATIN AMERICA, MEXICO CITY: America Movil chairman Carlos Slim Domit (pictured) highlighted the key role technology, and specifically telecoms, plays in driving one of the most disruptive periods in human evolution.

Picking up on the theme of technology as an enabler of societal progression detailed earlier by GSMA director general Mats Granryd, Slim Domit noted connectivity is fuelling the next major change in civilisation.

What he dubbed the “connectivity age” is delivering access to communications and services which are increasing social inclusion, in turn “generating profound disruptions and modifying the moulds” of society.

While this era may bring with it “more challenges” and risks, he added it also brings “opportunities, because it is based on inclusion and general welfare”.

The executive cited prepaid mobile services as an example, noting around 80 per cent of users in developing markets are on such plans, making it “one of the biggest catalysts” for inclusion and growth, particularly as the cost of connectivity has fallen over time.

Slim Domit highlighted the importance of network coverage: America Movil’s Mexican telecoms units Telmex and Telcel are expanding their networks into areas of the country previously unconnected, with a 700MHz-based shared network enabling broadband connections.

Responsibility
Its networks are open to competitors at non-discriminatory rates as all operators see the “urgency of providing connectivity to the whole country”.

Doing so “fosters cultural, health” and employment opportunities: “we have a better social inclusion as never before today with the connectivity”, he said, highlighting programmes America Movil backs that offer remote education and employment training, along with access to predictive health schemes covering chronic illnesses.

However, while Slim Domit noted technologies including AI, big data, analytics and IoT will promote inclusion, he argued the industry can only do so much on its own.

Governments must play their part with “intelligent policies that foster innovation”. Regulators, professionals and companies have “a collective responsibility” to promote universal connectivity by aiding technological development “to channel it in the right way and turn it into an overcoming tool”.

Back

Author

Michael Carroll

Michael doesn’t want to admit that he has been a journalist and editor for close to 20 years covering a diverse set of subjects including shipping and shipbuilding, fixed and mobile telecoms, and motorcycling...More

Read more

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: We’ve got Seoul (and security)

Mobile 360 Security for 5G: Event highlights

Mobile Mix: Huawei hit for six

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association