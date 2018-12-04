English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2018
Mobile 360 – MENA 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeM360 - LATAM18 - News

Argentina operators commit to protect user data

04 DEC 2018

LIVE FROM GSMA MOBILE 360 SERIES – LATIN AMERICA, BUENOS AIRES: Argentinian operators Claro, Movistar and Personal signed a pledge to give customers greater transparency around the handling of their personal data, as part of the GSMA We Care campaign.

Commitments made include placing privacy policies prominently on the operators’ websites with easy-to-understand information about user rights, and updating them with current regulations. The operators will also make available statistics about the number of judicial requests they receive for users’ data.

The first figures have already been published and revealed that the three companies received more than 205,000 of these requests in 2018. Each one is analysed and companies provide information to authorities only when the request meets the legally required conditions.

Personal data is “a very valuable asset and our commitment and objective is to safeguard it, by respecting and granting privacy and security to the maximum. Clients have the power over their personal data, and the power to monitor and manage such information,” stated Luis Delamer, director of strategy, regulation and wholesale at Telefonica Movistar.

Protection
The operators also reaffirmed their commitment to the GSMA’s Mobile Privacy Principles, a set of guidelines about how users’ data should be protected when they use mobile apps and services.

The GSMA We Care campaign was launched by Latin America’s operators to ensure all users can enjoy mobile technology in a safe and secure environment. It has been launched in 16 countries in the region and last month was deployed for the first time in Africa, when Kenya’s operators became signatories of a new Child Online Protection.

“The We Care initiative is the ideal vehicle for companies to work together to define best practices and raise industry standards with regard to privacy. Collectively, the pledges made under the We Care campaign empower users by giving them a safer and more reliable mobile experience,” said Sebastian Cabello, head of Latin America, GSMA.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

Intel spells out operator IoT opportunity

LatAm operator capex to hit $47B ahead of 5G moves
M360 - LATAM18 - News

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Mobile 360 MENA 2018 Day2 highlights

Feature: Mobile 360 MENA 2018 Day1 highlights

Mobile Mix: EE scores 5G winner at Wembley

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association