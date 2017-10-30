Interview: EU Commisson

Peter Stuckmann has an interesting job title: Head of Future Connectivity at the European Commission. Here he tells Mobile World Live’s Kavit Majithia of his hopes for 5G and how regulation can play its part in a successful future for the region.
