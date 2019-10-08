 MTS chief endorses vertical path ahead of 5G – Mobile World Live
HomeM360 - Eurasia 2019: News

MTS chief endorses vertical path ahead of 5G

08 OCT 2019

LIVE FROM MOBILE 360 EURASIA, MOSCOW: Operators were urged to identify new sectors to design services for by MTS president and CEO Alexey Kornya (pictured), who stated they could no longer afford to be just data pipes.

In a keynote, Kornya said new devices powered by 5G opened fresh opportunities and challenges for the industry, describing the vast options for business growth in the sector.

“The telecoms industry is going through a major transformation moment right now,” he said, adding operators were on the cusp of being able to develop solutions for a whole range of industries.

In terms of MTS’ progress, Kornya said it was “on the way” to 5G, with tests of the technology and supported applications already underway. Developments around NB-IoT are seen as key components of its future strategy.

Among the vertical industries the operator is making a play in, or planning to move into, are banking services and those using AI or big data technology.

5G in Russia
Russia, the operator’s largest market, is yet to formally distribute nationwide 5G spectrum, with only a few test zones licensed by authorities.

Later in the keynote session, the head of Russian radio frequency regulation Andrey Kantsurov, explained the country was still working through a number of issues involving the frequencies required for 5G.

Among the questions posed by the politician was the future of organisations already using the band earmarked for 5G.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

