 Experts tussle with identity, data issues – Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 – Shanghai
Mobile 360 Eurasia
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeM360 - Eurasia 2019: News

Experts tussle with identity, data issues

08 OCT 2019

LIVE FROM MOBILE 360 EURASIA, MOSCOW: A panel of industry figures called for collaboration to solve the thorny issues of digital identity and management of personal data.

In a session on security, GSMA CTO Alex Sinclair (pictured, second from left), Digital Trade Hub of Azerbaijan partner Jana Krimpe (pictured, second from right) and A1 Belarus CTO Christian Laque (pictured, far right) discussed potential operator roles along with opportunities to help people manage data and provide services such as proof of identity.

Krimpe said there needed to be broad international collaboration and regulaton on the issue to prevent the creation of a data “superpower”.

“We need to work together to prevent the monopoly on data because it’s really important not to have somebody who really controls a huge amount of data in their hands,” she added.

The three operators in Azerbaijan are able to provide value added services such as financial products using the independently operated mobile identity system as a security standard, a scheme they all contribute to.

Missed chance
Laque noted operators had at one point been in a central position to offer identity services with the advent of the personal mobile phone, but had lost momentum.

“How do we stay relevant in this area as an industry?…Identity is in big data and at the moment we’re not really playing a role in it as an industry. We are latecomers, hopefully it is not too late.”

Laque added there was a need to act as a united industry due to the fact competitors were global data players.

Sinclair noted more regulation was inevitable, but cautioned authorities needed to be careful about what rules were brought in.

He also bemoaned data policies used by some corporations, adding: “Once you’ve given that data away whether you meant to or not it’s out there for all time. The right to be forgotten doesn’t really exist.”

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

GSMA chief tips 5G to lead Eurasia transformation
M360 - Eurasia 2019: News

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Need for Swede

Mobile Mix: Societies, Scotland and San Diego

Feature video: Mobile 360 Digital Societies highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association