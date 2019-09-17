Mobile 360 Eurasia 2019 - Livestream sponsored by OneWeb - Mobile World Live

Mobile World Live will stream all keynote sessions on this page (please note all times are local time, GMT +3). Bookmark this page for free access. You can also read all our news stories and video highlights from the event here.
Investing in the Digital Future: 5G and IoT Infrastructure Models
9:00 am - 10:45 am
With the first commercial 5G network launches expected by 2020, the total number of 5G connections in Russia is set to reach 48 million by 2025. Provisions for pilot zones and dialogue around alternative approaches to infrastructure investment are already well underway. Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan are among other countries in the region expected to launch 5G services by 2025. The first 5G-based use cases in the region are expected to focus on enhanced mobile broadband, which will add capacity and higher speeds for mobile internet access. 5G-based Internet of Things (IoT) solutions will follow soon after, opening up opportunities in areas such as smart cities and autonomous transportation. The number of IoT connections in the CIS region is forecast to triple over the next few years, reaching 660 million by 2025. However, the full socio-economic impact of 5G in the region will be heavily dependent upon access to spectrum, including millimetre wave bands between 24 GHz and 86 GHz which will play a key role in meeting the demand for many enhanced mobile data services in Russia. This essential session will share insight from the latest 5G commercial launches and debate infrastructure models across Eurasia, offering a vision for growth for all of the region’s stakeholders.
Moderator: Dmitry Markov, Director for Information Infrastructure, ANO “The Digital Economy”, Russia
09:00 – 09:05 Andrey Kantsurov, Director of the Department of Radio Frequencies and Communication Networks Regulation, Russia (TBC)
09:05 – 09:15 Mats Granryd, Director General, GSMA
09:15 – 09:25 Alexey Kornya, President & CEO, MTS
09:25 – 09:40 Hu Houkun (Ken Hu), Deputy Chairman, Huawei
09:40 – 09:55 Seizo Onoe, President DoCoMo Technology & Chief Technology Architect, NTT DoCoMo
09:55 – 10:05 Kaan Terzioglu, Member of Board of Directors, VEON & Digicel Group
10:05 – 10:45 Panel Discussion
Seizo Onoe, President DoCoMo Technology & Chief Technology Architect, NTT DoCoMo
Peng Honghua, CMO Wireless, Huawei
Javier Garcia Gomez, CTO, Europe and Latin America, Ericsson
Alexander Chub, CEO, Russian Towers
Anna Serebryannikova, President, Association of Big Data
Cybersecurity and Identity in the Digital Economy
11:15 am - 12:45 pm
According to InfoWatch, confidential information breaches in Russia increased by 80% in 2017. Globally, the mobile telecommunications industry is under significant threat and increased attention from legislators, media and consumers is amplifying the public scrutiny of security. 5G standards outline standardised security architecture that offers controls surpassing those of previous generations, yet the threat posed by cyberattacks is only increasing as the industry diversifies its services. It follows that with so many more connected devices, the attack surface will be exponentially higher and correspondingly, the need for virtualisation and machine learning will become more imperative. Across all economies, there is a need for governments, private sector players and mobile operators to support a digital identity framework that is designed with privacy and security safeguards to gain citizens’ trust and ensure that data flows are not unduly impaired or compromised. This session will explore how operators in Eurasia can navigate the changing security threat landscape and construct successful digital identity frameworks as they move into the 5G era.
Moderator: Anton Ustimenko, Partner, Technology, Media and Telecommunications Sector Leader, CESA, Ernst & Young
11:15 – 11:25 Anton Ustimenko, Partner, Technology, Media and Telecommunications Sector Leader, CESA, Ernst & Young
11:25 – 11:35 Alexander Gorbatko, Deputy CIO, Government of Moscow, Russia
11:35 – 11:45 Javier Garcia Gomez, CTO, Europe and Latin America, Ericsson
11:45 – 11:55 Ministry of Belarus (TBC)
11:55 – 12:05 Gianluca Baini, Managing Director EMEAR, Cisco
12:05 – 12:15 Victor Dostov, President, Russian E-Money and Remittance Association
12:15 – 12:45 Panel Discussion
Moderator: Ekaterina Safonova, Director of Partnerships and Training, Technical advisor, Cybertonica, Visiting Associate Professor, Kazan State Technical University
Alex Sinclair, CTO, GSMA
Jana Krimpe, Partner, Digital Trade Hub of Azerbaijan
Christian Laque, CTO, A1 Belarus
Andrey Kuprikov, Co-Founder, YouDrive (TBC)
The Operator’s Expanding Role in E-Commerce, FinTech and Entertainment
1:45 pm - 3:15 pm
The Russian media market has seen a spike in growth in recent years, driven largely by the burgeoning e-commerce sector, predicted to be worth 17 billion euros in 2019 (Morgan Stanley). Many of Eurasia’s mobile operators have already made their first forays into digital banking services and have demonstrated appetite for further expanding their role. Digital identity can transform traditional commerce and services into more efficient and convenient e-commerce and e-services. E-commerce projects have received significant funding over the past years from both private and public backers, and the trend is likely to continue as the gold rush to create ‘Russia’s Amazon’ persists and competition intensifies. Relatedly, the FinTech sector is also enjoying steady growth, with Russia ranked third globally among the top 20 largest FinTech markets in 2017 (EY), thereby creating a wealth of opportunity for mobile operators to capitalise upon their position in the value chain. With so much at stake, this exciting session is set to provide an invaluable platform for the region’s leading e-commerce and entertainment authorities to convene and share their experience as we examine the operator’s expanding role in the market.
Moderator: John Giusti, CRO, GSMA
13:45 – 13:55 Gevork Vermishyan, CEO, MegaFon
13:55 – 14:05 Vasyl Latsanych, CEO, Beeline
14:05 – 14:15 Dmitry Karmishin, Deputy Chief Commercial Offer, Yandex.Money
14:15 – 14:25 Sergey Emdin, CEO, Tele2 Russia
14:25 – 14:35 Otto Williams, VP, Head of Strategic Partnerships, Fintech & Ventures CEMEA, Visa
14:35 – 14:45 Arthur Akopyan, Partner, UFG
14:45 – 15:15 Panel Discussion
Moderator: Afke Schaart, Regional Lead and Vice President Europe, Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), GSMA
Pavel Tulubyev, Board Member, Customer Director, Pochta Bank
Alexander Gorbunov, CSO, MTS
Oleg Tumanov, CEO, Ivi.ru
Innovation in Emerging Technologies and Services
3:45 pm - 5:15 pm
Today, the future predicted by fiction writers and blockbuster movies is not far from the truth; self-driving cars are on the road, robotics are powering smart cities and businesses across all verticals are seeing the birth of internal AI divisions. The spirit of innovation is captured across Eurasia. Russia has had record years in funding AI start-ups, locally and globally. In 2017 approximately $1.5 billion was invested through 260 deals, which was more than the previous three years combined (GSMA Intelligence). Eurasia has ambitions of becoming a global pioneer in blockchain, and these ambitions are being realised through the imminent launch of CryptoRuble in Russia. These are the foundations of the new digital economy that are emerging from the region. Join us for this fearless session as we navigate through the innovations that are redefining services today and explore what technological revolutions, driven by big data and AI we can foresee to shape the physical and cyber landscapes of Eurasia.
Session Moderator: Alexander Shulgin, Founder & CEO, Gruppa Kompaniy Familia
15:45 – 15:55 Arkady Sandler, Director of AI Center, MTS
15:55 – 16:10 Luigi Ardito, Senior Director, Government Affairs EMEA, Qualcomm
16:10 – 16:20 Anton Kozlov, Head of Innovations, Orange Business Services, Russia-CIS
16:20 – 16:30 Nurlan Meirmanov, VP Innovation, Kazakhtelecom
16:30 – 16:40 Mike Lindsay, Spectrum Architecture Director / Constellation Designer, OneWeb
16:40 – 16:50 George Held, Chief Digital Officer, Beeline
16:50 – 17:00 Erhun Baş, Secretary General, m-TOD
17:00 – 17:45 5G for Innovation: Panel Discussion
Moderator: Alexander Shulgin, Founder & CEO, Gruppa Kompaniy Familia
David An, CTO, ZTE Group Asia
Vladislav Onischenko, Head, Analytical Center for the Government of the Russian Federation
Alexander Sobolev, Strategy and Business Development Director, MegaFon
Smart Sensing Cities and Interconnected Mobility in the Era of 5G – Session Powered by Open Innovations Forum
1:30 pm - 2:15 pm
The humanity lives in the era of smart connectivity. Cities are actively implementing cutting-edge tech solutions. IoT, machine learning and 5G together with smooth connectivity technologies are turning vehicles into gadgets, deeply and thoroughly integrated into bigger eco-systems of smart houses, smart environment. New markets of on-board media – for users being carried by driverless cars – emerge. On the other hand, smart interconnected mobility means not only friendly user-interface – useful car, but as well safe and affordable car. How do the manufacturers see the future of connected mobility and how city infrastructure shall change to be more resilient, how 5G can help to turn high-speed network into smart sensing ecosystem backbone? Smart connectivity in the city opens vast opportunities as well for shared mobility services, bringing to life shared economy concept.
Moderator: Pavel Vlasov, Head of Acceleration, IT Cluster, Skolkovo Foundation
Vladimir Valkovich, Deputy Head, Central Scientific and Research Center “Wireless Communications and the Internet of Things / 5G”, Skolkovo Institute of Science and Technology
Valentin Ryzhykov, Director, Service Providers Sales, at Cisco Russia & CIS
Alexey Sapunov, SVP, Infrastructure, Rostelecom
Valery Shorzhin, Vice President for Cloud & Digital Solutions, MTS
Nikita Pankratov, Business Development Director, Orange Business Services Russia and the CIS, Orange
Predictions Panel: Artificial Intelligence – What will happen in 2020?
2:15 pm - 3:00 pm
With a multiplicity of definitions, applications and rapidly evolving technological capabilities, Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a subject which polarizes popular opinion. To conclude day two of our event, our hand-picked AI gurus will debate the vision for AI and make some informed predictions for some of the most likely events in 2020. Get ready to debate the key implications of these predicted trends for business, government and society!
Moderator: James Robinson, Analyst, GSMAi
Alexey Natekin, CEO, Data Souls; Founder and Benevolent Dictator, Open Data Science Community; Data Fest Project Organizer
Ekaterina Zemskova, Director for Innovations and Operational Efficiency, MegaFon
Alexander Shkilev, VP – Business development, Cognitive technologies