 GSMA launches tech lab to drive inclusion – Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 – Shanghai
Mobile 360 Digital Societies 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeM360 Digital Societies 2019 - News

GSMA launches tech lab to drive inclusion

25 SEP 2019

LIVE FROM MOBILE 360 DIGITAL SOCIETIES, KUALA LUMPUR: Mobile trade body the GSMA teamed with industry stakeholders to launch a technology lab designed to drive the development of new technologies by providing access to research and testing facilities.

The Inclusive Tech Lab received financial backing from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation for three years. Members of the foundation will sit on an advisory group alongside industry representatives including GoPay, IDEMIA, KaiOS, Mowali, Telenor, the University of Washington, Veon and Vodafone.

John Giusti, the GSMA’s chief regulatory officer, said it is “taking a bold new step to support and stimulate innovation through greater experimentation and a willingness to take risks”, noting the lab will allow its team “to take a hands-on approach to break down the barriers to economic and social inclusion”.

Interoperability
Matthew Bohan, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation’s senior programme officer covering Financial Services for the Poor, said the lab will enable it to create and explore products ranging from interoperability platforms to standardised APIs, which will help the industry extend innovation to poor people at a whole new pace and scale.

The GSMA held a launch event for the lab during its Mobile 360 Digital Societies event in Kuala Lumpur, featuring a conversation between Pepper, a robot developed by SoftBank, and the trade group’s APAC head Julian Gorman (pictured).

Services on offer will cover research, innovation projects and technological assets (for example web-based test environments), with the range of work geared towards expanding the openness and interoperability of payment systems; service accessibility for women and vulnerable populations; and digital identities for unregistered people.

Giusti added: “Today there are challenges of expanding access to financial services, bridging the digital services gap for women and vulnerable user groups, and providing digital identity solutions for the 1 billion individuals with no form of ID. These challenges drive our activity as we work on the transformative digital innovations of tomorrow.”

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

GSMA creates largest IoT community in APAC

GSMA calls for united front to maximise 5G vision
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Huawei loses a Mate in Google

Mobile Mix: Biting into Apple’s big bash

Video Feature: Apple iPhone 11 Event – in under 5 mins

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association