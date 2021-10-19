Mobile 360 Asia Pacific: The Connected Skies – Where are the Commercial Opportunities?

Mobile connectivity in the skies has opened up beyond-visual-line-of-sight (BVLOS) capabilities, creating new opportunities that were never possible before or not commercially viable. For example, streamlined search & rescue operations, efficient asset inspection and fast agricultural automation. The benefits generated have positive impacts on the climate, society and economy, as well as creating new business opportunities. In this one-hour seminar, learn about the benefits being realised in APAC.