Mobile 360 Asia Pacific: Shaping the Future for a Digital Society

29 OCT 2021

This session, ‘Shaping the Future for a Digital Society’, starts with an overview of Asia Pacific, looking at the effects of covid-19 on digital acceleration, the digital divide and how connectivity helped to create more resilient societies during the pandemic. Following this presentation, panellists from Indonesia, Malaysia, Samoa and Singapore offer insights on their respective national digital policy objectives, and how a modern regulatory framework focused on better connectivity, 5G ecosystem development, and infrastructure deployment can be used to address barriers to becoming fully-fledged digital societies.