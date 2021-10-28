Mobile 360 Asia Pacific: Learn how to deliver secure global IoT services with 4G and 5G

The global number of cellular IoT subscribers increased by 12 percent during 2020 to reach 1.74 billion, despite the negative impact from the Covid-19 pandemic. That number is estimated to grow to almost 4 billion IoT devices connected to cellular networks worldwide by 2025. Enterprises always look for seamless, secure connectivity and edge-cloud capability to support their IoT devices, and possibility connect more than one network. How can MNOs enhance their IoT offer to support enterprise needs?