 Experts promote education as key development tool – Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 – Shanghai
Mobile 360 Africa 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeM360 Africa 2019 - News

Experts promote education as key development tool

17 JUL 2019

LIVE FROM MOBILE 360 – AFRICA, KIGALI, RWANDA: A panel of representatives from enterprises and inclusion schemes cited increased access to education and partnerships as central elements to drive business and accelerate development efforts.

During the Young, Gifted and African session, some of the continent’s most innovative start-ups joined representatives from business to discuss operational challenges and barriers to equality.

Regional adviser for Rwanda at youth entrepreneur training scheme Digital Opportunity Trust, Violette Uwamutara (pictured, second from left), said: “We all know that knowledge is power, but we’ve found the majority [of] younger people are not well informed, they don’t know all the facts and they rush to go into innovation.”

She added increased education and digital community hubs were necessary to nurture innovators.

Mastercard SVP digital partnerships for the Middle East, Ngozi Megwa (pictured, centre), said the transaction company had developed its own training scheme to educate young women and increase their skill sets, but still found local staffing challenges.

“One of the biggest barriers we face is lack of access to talent,” she noted. “If you don’t have internet connectivity how do you develop? How do you grow? How do you [gain] access to things to help you to evolve and become more employable?”

Ezana Raswork, CEO of casual recruitment app Taskmoby (pictured, second from right) said start-ups like his struggled compared to Silicon Valley counterparts due to lack of infrastructure, with partnerships and investment key to help ideas become a reality.

“We had Taskmoby on shelf for a while before we converted it into a business,” he said. “When I compare what we do to a friend of mine in Silicon Valley it looks like we’re both walking on a stairs and at some point they get on an escalator when the idea is almost ready,” he said.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

ITU urges authorities to not block African innovators

GSMA backs youth to fuel Africa connectivity leap
M360 Africa 2019 - News

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Security, secrecy and ZTE

Mobile Mix: London calling for 5G

Mobile Mix: Shanghai sings a song of 5G

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association