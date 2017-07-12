English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Africa 2017
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Global Industry Supporter:
HomeM360 Africa 2017

MTN Zambia executive details language challenges

12 JUL 2017
MTN

LIVE FROM GSMA MOBILE 360 SERIES – AFRICA: Mwenzi Mulenga, head of legal and regulatory at MTN Zambia, described the company’s efforts to offer more local languages as “a huge success, but it has come with a huge cost”.

The executive said while there had been a government effort to drive use of English in the country, this had now been deprioritised, and “what has happened is that most people have reverted to using their mother dialects more so than English”. This makes doing business a challenge, particularly in rural areas.

“For ourselves as operators, for quality of service, one of the key factors is complaints, and we saw a huge rise in complaints, especially when we introduced a new product or service. When we interrogated those figures, and a lot of it was due to people who didn’t speak English, or not understand to the extent to optimise the use of the product or service,” she said.

“Thankfully, the government has also seen that challenge, not just in telco, but in other areas, so they have introduced a service where they translate into seven main languages, and we’ve ridden on the back of that and made sure we’ve adopted four of the main languages, not just for products and services, but broadcasts that come from the government and other vendors,” Mulenga continued.

Call centre staff are now multilingual, and MTN Zambia’s IVR platform and online activities are available in multiple language.

“What we’ve seen in the past year or two years is that it’s a huge success, but it comes at a huge cost. What would have been quite beneficial would have been some sort of incentives or relief in terms of the cost of translating,” she said.

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 2 highlights

Interview: Ulf Ewaldsson, Ericsson

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association