English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Africa 2017
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Global Industry Supporter:
HomeM360 Africa 2017

Infrastructure sharing picking up pace in Africa

11 JUL 2017

LIVE FROM GSMA MOBILE 360 SERIES – AFRICA: Thomas Chalumeau, CSO for Orange MEA (pictured, left), said there has been a “real acceleration” in discussions around infrastructure sharing in Africa, with other participants in a panel discussion also talking positively around the topic.

“We have felt some change over the last couple of months. For instance, today we are in active discussion in the Ivory Coast with our main competitor in the market, MTN, to share a fibre transmission network. That’s a huge change from just the previous year,” Chalumeau said, adding: “In DRC, we have fully understood the expectations and the requirements of the governmental authority, and we are working with our main competitors, for example Airtel or Vodafone, in sharing on the radio side, which will enable us to be stronger in deploying in new areas.”

Mohamed Dabbour, EVP Africa at Millicom (pictured, right), said his organisation is a “very strong supporter of sharing initiatives”.

He said governments should look at policies to enable sharing, “not only the passive network, but also the active and spectrum”.

“I think that is what will help us extend accessibility, and bring more people connectivity,” he continued.

However, Mark Rotter, treasurer at Dynamic Spectrum Alliance (pictured, centre), pointed to one fly in the ointment: “On the projects I’ve been involved in across Africa, part of the coverage problem is there is no infrastructure to share. Let’s be real: that’s the problem we are trying to solve,” he said.

“But forward-looking business models that allow collaboration and sharing, that’s important. And for me that goes back to spectrum sharing and the mechanisms by which people who have invested hundreds of millions of dollars in spectrum are equitably dealt with when you look at what they are sharing,” he continued.

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 2 highlights

Interview: Ulf Ewaldsson, Ericsson

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association