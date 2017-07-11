English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Africa 2017
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Global Industry Supporter:
HomeM360 Africa 2017

Governments urged to ease mobile tax burden

11 JUL 2017

The GSMA warned excessive taxation applied to the mobile sector ignores the positive benefits it can bring, arguing governments should “foster, not hinder” growth.

Its comments come as the industry association published a review of mobile sector taxation in Sub-Saharan Africa.

The research said in 2015 the mobile sector paid, on average, 35 per cent of revenue in the form of taxes, regulatory fees and other charges in the 12 countries where this data is available. Around a quarter of the taxes and fees paid by the mobile industry relate to sector-specific taxation, rather than broad-based charges.

Mobile network operators’ contribution to tax revenue also outweighs their size in the economy. For example, in Democratic Republic of Congo, sector revenue accounted for 3 per cent of GDP in 2015, while mobile tax payments represented more than 17 per cent of total government tax revenue.

For 27 countries where data is available, the total cost of mobile ownership for a handset and 500Mb of data per month represents, on average, 10 per cent of monthly income, “well above” the 5 per cent threshold recommended by the UN Broadband Commission.

Rebalancing sector-specific taxes and regulatory fees can promote connectivity, economic growth, investment and fiscal stability, the association said.

In order to align mobile taxation with that applied to other sectors and best practices from organisations such as World Bank and IMF, governments should consider: reducing sector-specific taxes and regulatory fees; reducing complexity and uncertainty of taxes and fees on the mobile sector; and removing consumer taxes targeting access to mobile services.

Other steps include: spectrum pricing which is supportive of better quality and more affordable services; reduced or removed import duties; supportive taxes for emerging services such as mobile money; and the removal of taxes on international incoming calls.

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 2 highlights

Interview: Ulf Ewaldsson, Ericsson

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association