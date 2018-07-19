Orange gets Energie boost from service expansion

LIVE FROM GSMA MOBILE 360 SERIES – AFRICA, KIGALI: Orange praised the wider impact of its solar energy proposition in Africa, stating it boosted retention, increased usage of other services and grew brand profile on the continent.

Orange director of ecosystem development Thierry Barba (pictured) said launching an energy product meant the operator group had gained an opportunity to build customer relations and reinforced its image as a company providing “life-improving” products.

The operator announced the launch of Orange Energie into five new markets earlier this year, after previous successes for the solar power service in rural areas of Madagascar and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Eventually the operator wants to roll the product out across its Africa footprint, which comprises 20 markets.

Barba said optional integration with its mobile money platform had also boosted usage of its financial service and provided an overall retention boost in areas it offers power. Of those taking energy from the operator, 20 per cent also began using Orange Money services.

“The benefit to Orange is to associate the brand with life improving products, energy is life improving as is a mobile phone,” Barba said. “It also brings customer retention and new value,” he added, noting it helped Orange better understand individual’s usage and lifestyle to provide and develop new services.