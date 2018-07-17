English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Africa 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeM360 2018 Africa - News

Mobile driving African digital economy

17 JUL 2018

LIVE FROM GSMA MOBILE 360 SERIES – AFRICA, KIGALI: More than half of the population in Sub-Saharan Africa will be subscribed to mobile services by 2025, with the mobile phone being “the primary channel for getting on and a vital tool for improving their lives”, the GSMA predicted.

Opening the event, Akinwale Goodluck, GSMA’s head of Sub-Saharan Africa (pictured), said: “The rise of mobile and digital technology has unlocked new opportunities across the African continent, providing a platform for innovation, creating new opportunities and services, and providing employment opportunities.”

In its Mobile Economy report, the Association predicted there will be 634 million unique mobile subscribers in the region by 2025, equivalent to 52 per cent of the population, an increase from 444 million (44 per cent) in 2017.

However, fast subscriber growth in recent years is slowing due to challenges around affordability and the “youthful population”. The 44 per cent rate is significantly below the global average of 66 per cent, and World Bank Figures show around 40 per cent of the population is under the age of 16 years old: a demographic with lower levels of mobile ownership.

But there are still positives: smartphone adoption continues to increase thanks to lower device costs, which is accelerating the migration to 3G/4G mobile broadband networks and services. The GSMA forecast mobile broadband will account for 87 per cent of connections in Sub-Saharan Africa by 2025, up from 38 per cent in 2017.

Nearly 300 million new subscribers are expected to use their devices to access mobile internet services over the next seven years.

John Giusti, GSMA chief regulatory officer, said: “More needs to be done to extend connectivity to the remaining unconnected and underserved populations across Sub-Saharan Africa, but this will require a focus on long-term industry sustainability that can only be achieved through investment-friendly policies and supportive regulatory frameworks.”

Other findings
The Association also calculated the mobile ecosystem will add more than $150 billion in value to the economy of Sub-Saharan Africa, equivalent to almost 8 per cent of GDP, by 2022. In 2017, mobile technology services accounted for 7.1 per cent of GDP, a contribution amounting to $110 billion of economic value added.

The gains come as countries continue to benefit from improvements in productivity and efficiency, particularly due to the increase in mobile internet adoption. Some 3 million jobs were supported by the industry in 2017, and it contributed almost $14 billion to public sector funding in the form of taxation and sector-specific levies on the consumption of mobile services.

Other highlights include the mobile industry’s backing for the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, and enabling a fast-growing tech startup ecosystem including companies using mobile to target socio-economic challenges.

Goodluck added: “The industry is delivering a Digital Africa, a connected region where mobile is positively impacting society, the economy and helping to meet the Sustainable Development Goals. The industry is committed to connecting everyone and everything to a better future – this truly is the digital age for Africa.”

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Episode 6

Mobile Mix: Episode 5

Mobile Mix: Episode 4

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association