English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeM360 Privacy & Security 2017

EC details potential regulation of IoT market

23 MAY 2017

LIVE FROM GSMA MOBILE 360 SERIES – PRIVACY & SECURITY: Nikolaos Isaris deputy head of unit, future networks, IoT at the European Commission (EC), split opinions in a panel session at the M360 Privacy and Security event, when he outlined commission plans to create a security and privacy certification framework for the Internet of Things (IoT) system.

Isaris explained the EC is currently assessing the ramifications of establishing a certification framework, which may be accompanied by a labelling programme covering not just IoT, but all ICT services and products. Results of the assessment will be revealed by the end of 2017.

Tony Anscombe, global security evangelist at ESET said the EC’s approach could stifle innovation and instead proposed the “industry as a whole should come together to do this” because, while regulations are needed, it cannot be at the cost of innovation.

He cited a US company which certifies the safety of childrens’ IoT toys as an example, claiming the technology it uses may not fit the standards the EC proposes.

Building confidence
However, Isaris said “we are not killing IoT”, explaining the EC instead wants to establish trust in the ecosystem by creating more transparency so consumers are more open to using IoT products and services.

“We need to ensure that when there is a market failure we intervene and currently there is a market failure of information asymmetry”, he said, arguing consumers don’t have the necessary privacy and security information for the products and services they use everyday.

Meanwhile Robert MacDougall, head of enterprise public policy at Vodafone, said the operator takes IoT security “very seriously” and, without knowing the details of what the EC will propose, believes a framework can be beneficial in terms of idenitifying a minimum number of best practices, ensuring market compliance of those practices and driving consumer confidence.

He hoped the best practices would complement existing policies such as those recomemended by the GSMA, and said the framework will need to differentiate between high risk use cases such as heart monitors and low risk scenarios.

“The regulation needs to be proportionate to the risk” he said, adding that a one size fits all approach will not work.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Mobile 360 Privacy & Security highlights

Feature: Samsung Galaxy S8 launch

Feature: MWC17 in 360/VR

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association