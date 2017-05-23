English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeM360 2017 Europe

EU GDPR not a perfect solution, say experts

23 MAY 2017

LIVE FROM GSMA MOBILE 360 SERIES – PRIVACY & SECURITY: While describing it as an “amazing execution of law making”, Christoph Steck, Telefonica’s director of public policy and internet, said the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) may not be able to keep up with an ever-changing industry.

He said the GDPR, which by May 2018 will require companies across the EU to up the security on how they collect and use personal data, echoes the operator’s own sentiments of empowering consumers, giving them transparency and choice.

However, Steck expressed concern companies not based in Europe, but which deal with EU citizens, will have to abide by the regulations, which he noted could become chaotic, especially if all countries come up with their own rules.

He also believes politicians need to work to create a guideline with flexibility build into it, “otherwise it could be very hard to regulate markets that reinvent themselves every year”.

Meanwhile, Ondrej Vlcek, EVP and GM of consumer business at security software company Avast, said the regulation is a good start and was much needed because the old legal framework was outdated, but cautioned it is not going to be sufficient.

Vlcek also said the onus for security lies with businesses, as consumers have “better things to do” than educate themselves.

This, he argued, is proven by the fact security firms have been warning users for years about not clicking on email links from sources they don’t trust, yet people continue to do so.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

Telefonica talks up transparency in WannaCry wake
M360 2017 Europe

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Samsung Galaxy S8 launch

Feature: MWC17 in 360/VR

Feature: MWC17 Review

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association