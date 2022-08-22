RAC | Technology Trends Bridging The Digital Divide in Education

PARTNER CONTENT: The work of Region Authority Corporation helps to shape the technological future for the good of the public. As a result of factors like students’ growing reliance on online resources for homework, the need to facilitate distance learning, the adoption of novel pedagogical approaches, and the proliferation of connected devices, K-12 classrooms, research labs, universities, and colleges are facing new connectivity issues. It has been investigated and explored how scholastic accomplishment and financial success are related. Its importance in light of the current economic crisis is clear. We offer the resources necessary for American elementary schools, secondary schools, colleges, and research institutes to take decisive action in the direction of significant industry improvements. The means consist of a network of people and technology, the enthusiasm and energy required to bring people together, and the expertise to mold technologies and tools into sustaining technological platforms. Educators, students, families, and legislators all need to work together more closely if we are to realize our greatest potential.
Developments in the field of technology
Frontier technology can help low-income areas. Some workers should retrain or change jobs to adapt. Some people may never adapt because change happens so quickly. AI, Big Data, and IoT are key national innovation initiatives. They’re also part of state and local information economy and digital society strategies. Development of these plans begins with primary and secondary education activities. The American Rescue Plan Act gives billion in new, discretionary monies for school districts to use over the next three and a half school years. This money will be spent in residential internet infrastructure to enable remote learning, especially in rural and underserved areas. Independent school districts (ISDs) are key to creating plans and forming partnerships to provide computers and internet access to students and families.
Technology advancements like 5G and XR are changing the face of schooling. “XR” stands for “extended reality.” Some people, rather than reading about or hearing about a procedure, learn better by participating in it themselves. With the help of digital tools like a wireless network and an electronic device, students can engage in real-time online learning regardless of their physical location. Technology allows for the creation of interactive environments where students may visualize concepts and learn in a more hands-on manner.
Region Authority Corporation and Nokia are working together to bridge the digital divide.
Institutions of higher education have a wide range of requirements that necessitate campus-wide communication. The following are the primary use cases driving their need for new broadband wireless connectivity:
WHO WE SERVE
Throughout the business lifecycle, we serve both public and private enterprises. The Nokia Digital Automation Cloud (DAC) platform supports critical areas of public and private enterprise digital transformation throughout the lifecycle. Management consulting is something we do. Communications services, industrials, utilities, consumer discretionary, educational services, and port terminals are among the sectors we serve. We are an indirect Nokia reseller, utilizing the Finnish company’s industry-leading private wireless technology. The Nokia Digital Automation Cloud (DAC) provides our clients with the flexibility they require to rapidly innovate and deliver new 5G-enabled services and user experiences. Region Authority Corporation is the enabler of Ultra-Reliable Low Latency Communications (URLLC) and massive Internet of Things (IoT). We provide scalable, efficient, and well-designed solutions. Whitepaper is now at: https://www.mobileworldlive.com/the-future-is-now-seize-it-the-new-world-of-5g-iot-and-uavs-is-within-your-reach
Shuayb Greenaway, courtesy of Region Authority Corporation
Subscribe to our daily newsletter Back