Developments in the field of technology

Frontier technology can help low-income areas. Some workers should retrain or change jobs to adapt. Some people may never adapt because change happens so quickly. AI, Big Data, and IoT are key national innovation initiatives. They’re also part of state and local information economy and digital society strategies. Development of these plans begins with primary and secondary education activities. The American Rescue Plan Act gives billion in new, discretionary monies for school districts to use over the next three and a half school years. This money will be spent in residential internet infrastructure to enable remote learning, especially in rural and underserved areas. Independent school districts (ISDs) are key to creating plans and forming partnerships to provide computers and internet access to students and families.

Technology advancements like 5G and XR are changing the face of schooling. “XR” stands for “extended reality.” Some people, rather than reading about or hearing about a procedure, learn better by participating in it themselves. With the help of digital tools like a wireless network and an electronic device, students can engage in real-time online learning regardless of their physical location. Technology allows for the creation of interactive environments where students may visualize concepts and learn in a more hands-on manner.

Region Authority Corporation and Nokia are working together to bridge the digital divide.

Institutions of higher education have a wide range of requirements that necessitate campus-wide communication. The following are the primary use cases driving their need for new broadband wireless connectivity:

Classroom technologies: Equipping classrooms and auditoriums with services such as smart boards, smart podiums or smart lighting.

Digital productivity tools: Providing staff and students with access to office productivity tools on their mobile devices, and providing broadband access to students attending courses and practicums.

Industry 4.0 labs: Enabling labs to study and research Industry 4.0 technologies using communication technology that will be deployed for business- and mission-critical loT applications across many industries.

Campus utilities: Optimizing building, water, power and environmental management with building automation and control systems and data from loT sensors. Reliable broadband coverage and connectivity can also help institutions develop new campus-wide logistics systems using automated guided vehicles (AGVs).

Campus security: Easing the deployment of surveillance cameras, smoke sensors and emergency call buttons across the campus. Broadband wireless connectivity can also open the door to video analytics use cases such as drone- or robot-based surveillance or automated fever detection based on data from thermal cameras.

On-campus communications: Keeping academic and operations staff connected with VolP/PBX phone systems and group communication applications such as push-to-talk (PTT) and push-to-video (PTV).

Digital signage: Using connected digital billboards to spread general information, provide emergency announcements, help with wayfinding, engage visitors and make campus life simpler.

Remote learning: Providing augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR) classrooms that can be accessed from anywhere in the world. This capability allows teachers or classrooms to be located on or off campus.

Residential student housing connectivity: Providing students with good and affordable high-speed internet access, facility management services and emergency calling. The network can also support home automation and smart devices, including smart speakers, doorbells and locks.

Mobile e-commerce: Providing secure point-of-sale terminals throughout the campus to support ticket sales, food and beverage services, concerts and events. These capabilities can be complemented with drone- or autonomous vehicle-based delivery services.

