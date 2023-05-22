Huawei, du align forces on the future of 5G networks

PARTNER CONTENT: In 2019 du launched the first 5G network in UAE which created the foundation for an even greater range of digital services such as ultra-fast internet, high-definition streaming and low-latency communications that are sure to keep the operator among the worldwide leaders in the telecommunications sector.

In an interview with Mobile World Live at Huawei’s Win Win Live extended reality studio at MWC23 Barcelona, Saleem AlBlooshi, CTO of du UAE, outlined the operator’s ENABLE2027 network framework strategy that was created to support the company’s vision of becoming a preeminent provider of digital services.

He explained ENABLE2027 is a blueprint for key components of the future digital network architecture, which includes evolved access technologies, next generation operations, cloud automation and network as a service, borderless resource harmonisation, and energy efficiency.

He stated evolved access technologies enable the operator to build ubiquitous gigabit connectivity. Next generation operations will help the company address future uncertainties by providing cloud automation and network-as-a-service offerings.

He noted borderless resource harmonisation can increase efficiency, and that energy efficiency enables a new sustainable development model.

Opportunities and challenges

AlBlooshi also cautioned that building a future-proof network framework is full of both opportunities and challenges. Therefore it’s key to have a well-defined strategy such as ENABLE2027 in place to provide guidance and direction.

“Our strategy is created to be forward-thinking, proactive and comprehensive, enabling us to capitalise on the opportunities and respond effectively to whatever challenges may arise,” he stated. “We believe that the ENABLE2027 strategy is the most effective way to ensure that the future of intelligent technology can be beneficial for everyone.”

The operator’s plan includes breaking down its strategy into several different parts to implement it effectively. For each component, project groups will be created along with a whitepaper detailing the development of the network architecture over the next five years.

“The reports will provide detailed insights into the changes and advances that will take place across the network, outlining the latest technical advancements and their practical application in the coming years,” explained AlBlooshi. “These developments will ensure that the network is prepared for future growth, meeting the needs of new technologies, services and business solutions.”

Guiding the way

Huawei is developing a network architecture framework that can help du find the best approach for evolving services in the future. Dr. Philip Song, CMO for Huawei’s Carrier Business Group, stated it has a similar framework scheme called GUIDE.

GUIDE combines business and technical requirements to help operators design and built their networks. It describes clear business capabilities, evaluation milestones and network benchmarks for operators.

“I think GUIDE can coincide with the ENABLE framework,” Song stated. “The way to the intelligent world is a long-term evolution journey that needs to be implemented step-by-step.”

Partnerships

Huawei and du are pushing forward on enabling new digital services and network frameworks through an MOU they signed at MWC23 Barcelona for additional collaboration across 5.5G. It includes technology innovations such as ELAA Massive MIMO and Passive IoT as well as collaboration across the metaverse, holographic meetings and ecosystem construction.

“We believe that the future will benefit everyone, and we sincerely welcome operators together with Huawei to GUIDE to the intelligent world,” Song noted.

This collaboration between operators and vendors is also crucial to future industry success.

“My advice to vendors like Huawei would be to continue investing in 5G technology and stay ahead of the curve when it comes to innovation,” concluded du’s AlBlooshi.

“5G is the future of telecommunications, and those who are able to stay ahead of the competition will be the ones to reap the rewards. Vendors should also focus on developing strong partnerships with operators, as this can be the key to driving success in the 5G space. Finally, vendors must remain open to feedback from operators and should strive to provide solutions that meet their needs.”