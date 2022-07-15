RAC | Enabling Industry 4.0 with 5G private networks to ensure future readiness

PARTNER CONTENT: The goal of the post is to provide readers a wider understanding of the need to go beyond growth in order to boost economic productivity and all-around resilience. Now is the time to consider the best approach to restart development as well as the best way to build stronger communities that improve outcomes for people and the environment. States must approach resurrection and transformation as they recover and rebuild their economic systems to enable growth and environmental compatibility. The 2020 economic and health shocks have affected millions of households, which also disrupted organizational operations and revealed flaws in outdated systems. The intention of this post is to reason with decision makers to adopt preventative actions to include creative policies, investments, and new projects into the recovery. For this strategy to work, a strong vision and a careful balance between the short- and long-term objectives are required. To solve these issues, focus on improving programs for retraining and upgrading skills throughout the revival phase.

Industry 4.0

In every crisis, there is a chance. The digitization of the world economy and the push for net zero carbon emissions are just a couple of the problems that companies are facing. Industries that are slow to adapt will end up falling behind competitors who are eager to advance. New waves of service delivery model disruption are being caused by frontier technologies and Industry 4.0. Industry 4.0 extends beyond merely purchasing cutting-edge equipment and software to increase production productivity. Through the integration of sensors and monitors that collect data on anything from product performance to sustainability, advancements in these areas may make it possible to digitize whole processes and product lines. To create new norms and a new vision, intelligent collaboration is required. Almost everyone who is familiar with Build Back Better and industry 4.0 initiatives understands that digital and hardware technologies, when combined with integrative design concepts, have opened up a world of new possible scenarios. We apply our knowledge and experience to create programs that support a wide range of use cases and initiatives. The activities are meant to help people gain access to the resources users need to create ever-expanding opportunities for society.

The digital divide’s “haves” and “have-nots”

Frontier technologies can directly benefit diverse and low-income communities. Some employees should be able to adapt by retraining or changing jobs. However, because change occurs so quickly, some people may never be able to adjust. Many national innovation initiatives prioritize AI, Big Data, and IoT. They are also incorporated into overarching state and local strategies for the information economy and digital society. Although there is some participation in the development of these plans, it begins with initiatives in primary and secondary education. The American Rescue Plan Act provides billion in new, flexible funds for school districts to spend over the next three and a half school years – the largest-ever one-time federal investment in K-12 education. A significant portion of this sum will be invested in residential broadband infrastructure to support distance learning, particularly in rural and underserved areas. Independent school districts (ISDs) are critical in defining strategies and forming partnerships to use these funds to provide laptops and internet access to students and families.

