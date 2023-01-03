Experts back digital economy to ease global hardships

PARTNER CONTENT: With ICT technologies, both established and emerging, playing a key role in the digital transformation of industry and development of economies, Mobile World Live spoke to three experts in the industry about their experience and insights into this ongoing business transformation.

During a webinar hosted in Huawei’s Win Win Live extended reality studio, Simon Baptist, Global Chief Economist of EIU set the scene regarding the status of the digital economy, but argued that in fact it was a “bit of a misnomer” in some ways, because it was no longer a separate phenomenon from the actual economy.

Baptist explained digital really underlines every activity that is happening, and any company not pursuing a digital play would eventually have to.

He noted the last 50 years of growth was driven by urbanisation and moving up the manufacturing value chain, while the next 50 years would be shaped from productivity growth from the digital sector.

Going further, Baptist believes digital has moved beyond simple digital transformation for companies, and was increasingly leading the agenda for governments.

Pau Castells, Head of Economic Analysis at GSMA Intelligence, concurred on the importance of living in digitised societies, particularly at a time when there are not only growing geopolitical tensions, but an economic crisis, stagnant growth, spiraling inflation, all of which were on the back of a global pandemic.

He explained GSMA Intelligence has looked into the impact of ICT on the growth of the digital economy for many years, and found that over the last 20 years about 10 per cent of total income growth globally “can be attributed to the role of ICT technologies and digital sectors”.

Digital leaders

While the importance of the digital economy is undeniable, some markets are of course more developed and advanced than others.

For Castells, being a digital leader comes with establishing a strong ICT backbone over the last 10 to 16 years, coupled with an ecosystem that allows for innovation and generate services both for consumers and enterprises.

Baptist argued technology requirements actually play second fiddle to regulation currently, and the challenges faced by companies and countries lied in what policies a government implements to ensure maximum productivity gains.

Also speaking, Sean Liu, Director of the Consultant Office at Huawei’s Carrier Business Group, turned attention to what he called pioneering digital players, highlighting China and South Korea as countries with rapid digital development.

Putting the focus on Huawei’s home market China, Liu cited a Chinese proverb: “if you want to get rich, build a road first. This is a fair way of representing China’s 30 years of economy development,” he said.

Providing a snap shot of some of the country’s major developments, and taking into account both Castells and Baptist’s views, Liu noted China pursued an innovative strategy to push the digital economy in 2019 and the country formulated various policies and regulations to encourage investment in ICT infrastructure and stimulate the digital economy.

Today, the most recent data from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology shows the number of 5G base stations in China has reached more than 2 million, gigabit optical networks have the capacity to cover 400 million households, the number of racks stands at more than 5.9 million and servers exceed 20 million.

The country’s operators, too, are thriving, all experiencing double digit revenue growth in 2021.

To ensure other countries are able to follow in China’s footsteps, Liu focused on the need to build ubiquitous gigabit networks, “featuring deterministic experience and super automation”, while also addressing increasing power requirements, which had evolved “from centralised cloud services to distributed heterogenous computing power and being more application-driven”.

Liu added operator network infrastructure needed to be integrated with next-generation computing power, to deliver services to thousands of households and industries.

“The future intelligent world needs diversified computing power, as much as it needs water and electricity.”

Pushing technology

While China and South Korea are great examples of countries with thriving digital economies, Castells pushed the conversation to successful cases and practices where ICT technology was having an impact in transforming economies.

In India, for example, he said GSMA Intelligence had seen a 30 per cent growth in the number of transactions done online last year alone, while pointing out the numerous success stories across Africa pushing access to finance through technology.

Onto healthcare, he highlighted work done by Globe Telecom in the Philippines where remote consultations reached 1 million subscribers last year, while enterprises across the board were seeing benefits from IoT, AI, automation coupled with connectivity in manufacturing plants.

Not forgetting the thriving Middle East, Baptist reiterated the importance of policy. He said the UAE was an example whereby authorities had combined narrow technology policies with implementing good infrastructure, “alongside things like an employment and an immigration environment” that encouraged the development of companies and industries based on technological advancements.

However, for Baptist, the leader in the regulatory space when it comes to digital is the EU.

He acknowledged perhaps many would not be happy about the regulations, but added the continent was actually trying to be at the leading edge by setting global standards when it comes to technology policy.

Putting markets aside, Baptist added R&D spending was historically a good indicator of which economies are going to do well in the digital space, but crucially this had to be combined with a good business environment.

Promoting the digital economy

GSMA Intelligence’s Castells highlighted some of the key changes, particularly in the operator world, which was having a positive impact on the development of the digital economy.

In particular, he pinpointed the shift around consumers, and indeed, the emergence of new devices and services built around more immersive experiences and of course the metaverse that was creating opportunities across the ecosystem and for operators in particular.

Indeed, there is a lot of potential. But Castells noted there are two key aspects that need to be addressed before economies “become truly digital economies”.

He noted currently 45 per cent of the global population does not have connectivity to the internet, due to issues on the demand rather than supply side. And secondly, he concurred with Baptist on the role regulation plays in digitisation and the need to create the right incentives in different markets to roll out mobile networks, next-generation fixed technology and extending coverage.

5.5G opportunity

Looking to the future, Liu believes the smart world and the applications in use in 2025 or even 2030 will mean even more pressure and higher requirements on ICT infrastructure.

Going forward, Liu stated that should the digital economy account for just over half of global GDP by 2025, various industries would at that point have accumulated some experience and scale in their digitisation efforts.

“It is urgent for them to expand such efforts from supporting systems to production systems for sustainability and higher production efficiency. Explosive growth of these requirements will bring higher requirements on ICT infrastructure,” he said.

And this is where technologies like 5.5G, particularly in the shorter term, come in to play, he added, of which Huawei has proposed a comprehensive approach.

This includes not only the evolution from 5G to 5.5G but upgrading core networks, autonomous driving infrastructure and green development.