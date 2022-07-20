PARTNER CONTENT

Train to Ground

As the urban population rises and cities encourage greener commuting, metro and urban train services are in higher demand. Many are implementing technologies and apps to boost transportation capacity, safety, and efficiency and attract more users. Each application has its own communications infrastructure, which strains railway networks unprepared for mission-critical work. Complexity, expense, and performance can’t be sustained. Metro and urban train operators can solve these challenges by putting all of their existing and new apps on a single, secure, and dependable broadband network. With the help of Nokia’s Train to Ground solution, metropolitan metro railway operators can lay a secure, resilient, and scalable broadband communications foundation to support all important railway applications in advance of future demands. Over a single, high-capacity LTE network, this tried-and-true technology allows operators to operate the operational safety, train control, telemetry, and passenger experience applications they’ll need in the future.

Airport 4.0

Wi-Fi and cellular connectivity from one or more mobile service providers are used to deliver landside and airside services and applications at the majority of airports as part of a shared wireless network designed to aid passengers and operations. The emergency services have their own dedicated network of PMR/LMR radios for communicating by voice exclusively. Wireless service reliability and predictability in a shared airport network is a major issue. Today’s cellular and Wi-Fi networks are inefficient due to traffic congestion, poor signal strength (which leads to unpredictability), an inability to prioritize bandwidth for important applications, and an inability to scale to meet future growth. Eventually, the wireless technologies currently used at airports will become obsolete because they cannot keep up with the increasing demands placed on them by modern, data-intensive applications. Due to the increasing need for stable, efficient, and secure wireless connections, airports are exploring new connectivity options as part of their digital transformation efforts. The current stack of wireless technologies should be reevaluated and used to save money, increase the reliability and continuity of operational services, and digitize workflows to enhance aircraft turnaround times and the passenger experience. Private wireless from Nokia enables airports to install a dedicated wireless network, delivering voice, video, broadband data, push-to-talk, push-to-video, Internet of Things connection, and location services through a single multiservice, multitenant private broadband wireless solution. Private wireless network prioritizes operational traffic and keeps it local and secure inside the airport perimeter for low-latency performance. Private LTE wireless is the cornerstone for 5G. Airports’ investments in pLTE can be leveraged now that 5G is commercially available.

New Revenue Streams

Energy industry participants include utilities, O&G, and mining. To remain secure, efficient, reliable, and future-proof, stakeholders must utilize digitization technology. Enterprises sometimes operate dozens of incompatible wired, wireless, public, and private networks per location. In order to boost process efficiency and asset monitoring, manufacturers and other industrial organizations have preferred IIoT for some time now. Legacy systems that were never meant to be networked make connectivity problematic. 4.9G/LTE has better latency, data speed, security, and multi-user capacity than Wi-Fi – hundreds of devices, machines, and workers per small cell radio. Higher device and sensor densities. LTE provides home-like broadband speeds to 4 billion mobile subscriptions. Its performance has been tested in stadiums with 100k+ spectators and next-generation public safety networks with strict security and secrecy requirements. LTE provides seamless mobility for 350kph cars. This gives workers in cars, autonomous vehicles (drones, cranes, trucks), and autonomous delivery vehicles stable, consistent connectivity (AGVs, lift trucks, haulers). Hackable Wi-Fi and Bluetooth raise security issues. 4.9G/LTE and 5G are secure for public networks. Air interface encryption and IPsec data transport. SIM cards and eSIM require network settings. Emergency communications departments that use LTE have carefully tested this.

WHO WE SERVE

Throughout the business lifecycle, we serve both public and private enterprises. The Nokia Digital Automation Cloud (DAC) platform supports critical areas of public and private enterprise digital transformation throughout the lifecycle. Management consulting is something we do. Communications services, industrials, utilities, consumer discretionary, educational services, and port terminals are among the sectors we serve. We are an indirect Nokia reseller, utilizing the Finnish company’s industry-leading private wireless technology. The Nokia Digital Automation Cloud (DAC) provides our clients with the flexibility they require to rapidly innovate and deliver new 5G-enabled services and user experiences. Region Authority Corporation is the enabler of Ultra-Reliable Low Latency Communications (URLLC) and massive Internet of Things (IoT). We provide scalable, efficient, and well-designed solutions. Whitepaper is now on Mobile World Live: https://www.mobileworldlive.com/the-future-is-now-seize-it-the-new-world-of-5g-iot-and-uavs-is-within-your-reach

