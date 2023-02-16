 Connect locally, speak globally with Zadarma MVNO - Mobile World Live
HomeLatest

Connect locally, speak globally with Zadarma MVNO

16 FEB 2023

PARTNER FEATURE: The past few years have been tough; tough for individuals, communities, and businesses. The global pandemic created uncertainty, fragmentation and isolation. We saw a huge rush to remote work, almost over night in most countries. We quickly came to appreciate the true value of communications.

Demand for VoIP services in particular has increased dramatically. According to analysis by marketing agency SpendEdge the VoIP market is on course to  register an incremental spend of about $80 billion, growing at a CAGR of 10.40%, during the period from 2020-2024.

Lockdowns have lifted in most countries and the new normal features is a hybrid mix of office and remote working. Successfully managing unified communications has become even more critical. In addition to this, macro-economic conditions are putting tremendous pressure on prices.

Businesses that were already using VoIP solutions, such as those provided by Zadarma, were able to adapt fast to unpredictable conditions. But remote or home working was never going to last forever. With this in mind, we wanted to provide our 2 million subscribers and future customers with the benefits of Zadarma’s VoIP platform remotely.

In 2022 Zadarma become a Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) in France and Spain. The move presents Zadarma customers anywhere with the opportunity to use French or Spanish mobile numbers with access to phone calls and SMS.

Becoming an MVNO enables Zadarma to guarantee and maintain the security and quality of the services that customers demand. It also means anyone in the EU can obtain a Spanish or French number, and make cellular calls charged at Zadarma’s VoIP rates without incurring any roaming fees or data charges.

As far as we are aware, no other VoIP providers have taken this step, and we intend to expand the offering by becoming a MVNO in other European countries and potentially in North America. Zadarma is actively looking for MNO partners who would benefit from exposure to a worldwide audience in over 160 countries that is currently making over 1 million outgoing call minutes per day.

In addition to offering the very affordable prices associated with VoIP providers, Zadarma can offer the security and quality of service associated with cellular. It does so whilst also providing end users with a service that they can set up themselves in a matter of minutes, without additional equipment and special knowledge.

 

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2023 Preview

Mobile Mix: Toodle-oo 2022

Mobile Mix: Stresa summits and social stress

