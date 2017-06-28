ZTE Service-Oriented 5G Cloud Native Core Network

ADVERTORIAL: Core Networks for 5G – Challenges for Operators

5G networks need to offer high-performance and robust services covering three scenarios: eMBB (extreme Mobile Broadband), uRLLC (ultra Reliable Low Latency Communications) and mMTC (massive Machine Type Communications). To deploy new 5G services, operators need to adopt a holistic strategy on technology and business-model transformation that requires an overhaul in core networks, comprising several key steps:

Build a cloud-based infrastructure platform

On-demand provision for network services

Service and platform capability transparency

Automated intelligent network operation and maintenance (O&M)

Scalable and Programmable Architecture

ZTE’s service-oriented 5G cloud native solution Cloud ServCore utilizes a flexible modular architecture that is highly scalable, programmable and automated.

Figure 1 System architecture of ZTE’s Cloud ServCore

Cloud ServCore includes NG core Network, MICT-OS, Cloud Platform and VIM.

NG core Network is based on cloud-native architecture: the network function uses the micro-service architecture to achieve independent component-level upgrade and expansion; the deployment mode using container brings higher system availability.

The network function of NG core network is based on the separation of control plane and forwarding plane. Based on the service architecture model, the control plane introduces the NF Repository Function (NRF) to achieve the automatic discovery of control plane network function. The MICT-OS includes two parts: one is the lifecycle management of network function and the lifecycle management and service / resource orchestration management function of network services / network slices, to achieve slices with service assurance; the other is the capability exposure platform to provide network capabilities APIs to operators and third parties.

Cloud Platform is the cloud infrastructure that provides resource pools of virtual machines (VM), containers, and bare metal.

VIM (Virtualized Infrastructure Manager) is responsible for the management of network function virtualization infrastructure (NFVI).

Empowering innovative new 5G services

ZTE’s Service-oriented 5G Cloud-Native solution creates enormous value to operators and their users:

Cloud ServCore provides flexible service capabilities to meet 5G full-service and full-access scenarios;

The platform is more open and drives service innovation, enabling operators to focus on new profit growth points;

The advanced service-oriented architecture accelerates services innovation and reduces service time-to-market;

The intelligent O&M management platform achieves on-demand energy saving, reducing operators’ OPEX.

ZTE’s service-oriented 5G cloud native solution Cloud ServCore enables on-demand network service customization, and automated network deployment and O&M, to bring more possibilities for operators to develop 5G services.