ZTE Service-Oriented 5G Cloud Native Core Network

ADVERTORIAL: Core Networks for 5G – Challenges for Operators
5G networks need to offer high-performance and robust services covering three scenarios: eMBB (extreme Mobile Broadband), uRLLC (ultra Reliable Low Latency Communications) and mMTC (massive Machine Type Communications). To deploy new 5G services, operators need to adopt a holistic strategy on technology and business-model transformation that requires an overhaul in core networks, comprising several key steps:
Scalable and Programmable Architecture
ZTE’s service-oriented 5G cloud native solution Cloud ServCore utilizes a flexible modular architecture that is highly scalable, programmable and automated.
Figure 1 System architecture of ZTE’s Cloud ServCore
Cloud ServCore includes NG core Network, MICT-OS, Cloud Platform and VIM.
NG core Network is based on cloud-native architecture: the network function uses the micro-service architecture to achieve independent component-level upgrade and expansion; the deployment mode using container brings higher system availability.
The network function of NG core network is based on the separation of control plane and forwarding plane. Based on the service architecture model, the control plane introduces the NF Repository Function (NRF) to achieve the automatic discovery of control plane network function. The MICT-OS includes two parts: one is the lifecycle management of network function and the lifecycle management and service / resource orchestration management function of network services / network slices, to achieve slices with service assurance; the other is the capability exposure platform to provide network capabilities APIs to operators and third parties.
Cloud Platform is the cloud infrastructure that provides resource pools of virtual machines (VM), containers, and bare metal.
VIM (Virtualized Infrastructure Manager) is responsible for the management of network function virtualization infrastructure (NFVI).
Empowering innovative new 5G services
ZTE’s Service-oriented 5G Cloud-Native solution creates enormous value to operators and their users:
ZTE’s service-oriented 5G cloud native solution Cloud ServCore enables on-demand network service customization, and automated network deployment and O&M, to bring more possibilities for operators to develop 5G services.