 Unwrapped: 4YFN Preview - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MBBF 22
TIP News and Events
MWC Africa 2022
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeLatest Stories

Unwrapped: 4YFN Preview

08 FEB 2023

8 February 2023 | 14:00 GMT

4YFN is the startup event in the heart of the world’s largest exhibition for the mobile industry, MWC Barcelona. Ahead of the 2023 edition, David McClelland hosts a live broadcast featuring 4YFN director, Pere Duran, and a host of special guests to preview the key themes dominating today’s startup landscape.Hear from international guests and local heroes helping to tackle some of the world’s most pressing challenges, including Giuseppe Scionti, founder of food-tech startup Novameat, which produces plant-based meat substitutes using advanced food printing and tissue engineering technologies, and Nuria Pastor, founder of AI-empowered connected health platform and 4YFN Awards 2022 winner, HumanITcare.

REGISTER HERE

 

Back

Author

Julie Garaway

Read more

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Toodle-oo 2022

Mobile Mix: Stresa summits and social stress

FYUZ 22: Day 2 Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association