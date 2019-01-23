 Vodafone Idea fundraising plan cleared – Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2018
Mobile 360 – MENA 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Vodafone Idea fundraising plan cleared

23 JAN 2019

Vodafone Idea secured board approval to raise INR250 billion ($3.5 billion) through a rights issue, as the newly formed market leader looks to keep pace with rival Reliance Jio’s continued growth.

The company became the largest mobile operator in India by subscriber numbers after completing a merger in August 2018. In a filing on the Indian stock exchange, it said its directors approved the proposal to raise funds, with Vodafone Group and Aditya Birla Group (which owned Idea Cellular prior to the merger) also committing to invest up to INR110 billion and INR72.5 billion respectively, as part of the rights issue.

Struggles
Vodafone Idea was rumoured to be exploring raising additional funds after reporting a post-tax loss of INR49.7 billion in its fiscal Q2 2019, ending 30 September.

It is also seeking additional time to make spectrum payments to the country’s regulator, as it suffers with high debt and weakened profitability.

Indian operators have struggled to compete with an aggressive strategy by Reliance Jio, which entered the market in 2016 with a range of low-cost data offers. Last week, the operator reported its net profit jumped 65 per cent year-on-year in its fiscal Q3.

Vodafone Idea separately announced it plans to sell its 11.5 per cent stake in Indus towers, a company it jointly owns with Bharti Infratel.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Vodafone Idea seeks spectrum payment extension

Vodafone Idea facing tower fees claim

Jio adds 10.5M subs as rivals record losses
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Huawei in the hot seat

Mobile Mix: What happens at CES…

Mobile Mix: 2018 – that’s a wrap

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association