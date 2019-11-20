Vodafone, Google Cloud develop global data platform

Vodafone Group partnered with Google Cloud to develop a real-time data analytics platform, in an aim to drive AI and gain insights in a single “ocean of data”.

The operator said its Neuron platform, built on Google Cloud Platform, “will act as a brain and driver for AI and business intelligence for Vodafone’s global business”.

Neuron currently covers 11 countries, where it has combined data from over 600 servers in a single “data ocean,” in an effort to get insights in the field of 5G network optimisation and smart retail.

Insights from Neuron are already being used in the company’s Gigabit Networks which were “increasingly optimised by AI to push capacity to where customers need it most”, and real-time analytics enabled the operator to push personalised commercial offers to customers when they are most likely to buy.

Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud, explained in a blogpost Vodafone will migrate its global data “into our highly secure public cloud”, and create a custom platform for data performance.

According to Kurian, Vodafone will be able to create “powerful products and services based on deeper customer insight, to engage customers (who opt in) with better, more personalised support, and to leverage its anonymised network data to help tackle important societal issues”.