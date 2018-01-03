Verizon taps Samsung to supply fixed 5G equipment

Verizon tapped Samsung to provide equipment for its forthcoming fixed-wireless 5G deployments, which are slated to begin later this year.

As part of the agreement, Samsung will supply Verizon with commercial 5G home routers, 5G radio frequency planning services and 5G radio access units, including compact base stations and virtualised RAN elements. Together, the pair will launch commercial 5G services in the second half of this year, starting in Sacramento, California.

Samsung reported it used in-house technology to develop ASIC-based 5G modems and mmWave RFICs for the commercial equipment. The company said it will continue to work with Verizon on developing additional 5G use cases.

The deal comes in addition to a previously announced contract between Verizon and Ericsson under which Ericsson will provide commercial 5G equipment – including the 5G core, RAN, transport and related services – to the operator.

Both Ericsson and Samsung participated in Verizon’s customer trials of mmWave fixed wireless 5G in 2017. Samsung provided equipment for Verizon in seven of the 11 cities where testing took place, including locations in California, Georgia, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Michigan, Texas and Washington DC.

Verizon executives previously reported those trials revealed mmWave spectrum can deliver gigabit service at a distance of more than 2,500 feet and vertically up to 20 stories. Samsung added the pair was able to provide service in line of sight (LOS), partial LOS and non-LOS conditions without interruptions due to weather like rain or snow.