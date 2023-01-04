 Verizon pulls plug on 3G network - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MBBF 22
TIP News and Events
MWC Africa 2022
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeLatest Stories

Verizon pulls plug on 3G network

04 JAN 2023

US operator Verizon followed on the heels of rivals AT&T and T-Mobile US when it shut down its 3G CDMA network at year-end 2022, three years after initially announcing a closure.

A Verizon representative told Mobile World Live (MWL) the operator started actively decommissioning its 3G network in 2016 but extended the shut off date from 2019 to the end of 2022 “in order to care for our customers and give them every effort to minimise disruptions to their service as they moved to newer and more advanced technologies”.

That outreach included proactively communicating through billing messages, digital and traditional outreach as well as sending some customers updated devices.

By contrast, AT&T announced that it phased out its 3G network in February 2022 while T-Mobile shut down its 3G UMTS network 1 July of the same year.

T-Mobile finished closing down Sprint’s 3G CDMA network by 31 March last year while Sprint’s 4G LTE network was shuttered by 20 June.

T-Mobile announced in December it had refarmed 1900MHz spectrum used in 3G and 4G to improve speed and performance on its Ultra Capacity 5G service.

Verizon attributed subscriber losses in Q2 and Q3 last year for its prepaid MVNO TracFone service to competitors closing down their 3G networks, but the operator’s representative stated those customers are in the process of being moved to the operator’s 4G network.

Dish Network executives blamed the shut down of T-Mobile’s CDMA network for the loss of 343,000 Boost Mobile customers in last year’s Q1. Dish Network and MVNO host T-Mobile were mired in a dispute about the timeline for the CDMA shutdown for more than a year.

Additional operators, such as Cricket, Boost Mobile, Straight Talk, and several Lifeline mobile service providers, used AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile ‘s 3G networks.

Back

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

Related

T-Mobile US serves up new 5G hotspot

Verizon certifies Cradlepoint adapter for C-Band use

Blog: US mobile, fixed internet fight heats up
Blog

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Toodle-oo 2022

Mobile Mix: Stresa summits and social stress

FYUZ 22: Day 2 Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association