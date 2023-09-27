 Verizon boss pans return of net neutrality rules - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Las Vegas 2023
Unwrapped
MWC Shanghai 2023
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeLatest Stories

Verizon boss pans return of net neutrality rules

27 SEP 2023
Verizon Business CEO sits in a chair during a keynote at MWC Las Vegas

LIVE FROM MWC LAS VEGAS 2023: Verizon Business CEO Kyle Malady didn’t pull any punches when he was asked for his opinion on the possible return of net neutrality rules for the US broadband industry by stating they’re not needed.

“Before there were net neutrality rules, there were no problems in our industry,” Malady said. “Then there were net neutrality rules and there were no problems and then they went away again.

“So now, it’s almost like it’s a theoretical problem that could happen, and we need to regulate it. And right now, I think it’s unneeded to be honest with you.”

To recap, net neutrality was struck down in 2017 after a 3-2 vote by Federal Communication Commission (FCC) commissioners during the administration of President Donald Trump.

Current President Joe Biden has expressed an interest in restoring net neutrality but was hamstrung for several years due to a 2-2 deadlock of commissioners. In May, Biden nominated former National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) executive Anna Gomez as the fifth commissioner, which gave Democrats the majority.

Yesterday (27 September), FCC chair Jessica Rosenworcel announced a proposal for re-instating the rules. The rules would prohibit service providers from blocking or throttling access to websites and online content while also seeking to prevent operators from selectively increasing speeds for entities that agree to pay extra.

Back

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

Featured Content

MWC Las Vegas 2023: Day 1 highlights

Apple's new iPhone 15 Pro is displayed against a background of Titanium wording

Feature video: Apple Wonderlust event

Topic Hub: Network Security

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association