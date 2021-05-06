 Verizon aggregates C-Band, mmWave spectrum
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeLatest Stories

Verizon aggregates C-Band, mmWave spectrum

06 MAY 2021

US operator Verizon claimed it was able to achieve download speeds as fast as 4.3Gb/s in a lab trial by aggregating its newly acquired C-Band spectrum with its existing mmWave spectrum.

The trial used Ericsson radios and basebands and a pre-market test device based on MediaTek’s M80 modem.

The operator has said frequently that it wants to be ready to offer high speeds and low latency on 5G in the C-Band as soon as the spectrum is cleared. Verizon spent almost $53 billion on C-Band spectrum and clearing costs, in a move calculated to take the company from a relatively weak 5G spectrum position to a much stronger stance. Verizon secured an average of 161MHz of C-Band spectrum nationwide.

Adam Koeppe, Senior Vice President of Technology Planning at Verizon, said Verizon’s spectrum portfolio is “now the strongest in the industry”, and that both mobile and fixed broadband customers will benefit from the C-Band. “These lab trials demonstrate the exceptional network performance our customers will receive as we are able to integrate our newly acquired C-band spectrum with mmWave spectrum,” he said.

The lab trial aggregated 100 MHz of C-band spectrum together with 600 MHz of mmWave spectrum. Verizon has plenty of mmWave spectrum and its early 5G efforts were focused in those bands.

The trial used Ericsson’s massive MIMO radios for both spectrum bands. For the C-Band spectrum, the vendor’s RAN Compute Baseband 6648 and Antenna-Integrated Radio (AIR) 6449 were used, and for the mmWave band the team used the Streetmacro 6701.

Verizon has already started deploying C-Band spectrum at sites where it can do so, using equipment from Ericsson and Samsung. The company expects to serve 46 markets and 100 million people by the first quarter of 2022.

Back

Author

Martha DeGrasse

Freelance tech journalist Martha DeGrasse is delighted to be contributing to Mobile World Live. Martha has written for a number of telecom and wireless publications, and was a writer, editor and video producer at RCR Wireless News for almost seven...

Read more

Related

Ericsson launches 5G-ready WFH solution

Mobile Mix: 5G colours in the blanks

Samsung abandons mobile production in China
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G colours in the blanks

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2021 highlights

Mobile Mix: We built this city

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association