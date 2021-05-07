 Ericsson, Qualcomm extend FWA mmWave to 7 km
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeLatest Stories

US quartet extend FWA mmWave coverage to 7km

07 MAY 2021
FWA

Qualcomm, Ericsson, USCellular and Inseego said they have extended 5G fixed wireless coverage range to 7 kilometers on USCellular’s commercial network in Wisconsin, claimed to be the farthest 5G mmWave fixed wireless connection in the US.

Ericsson said the connection sustained average downlink speeds of  roughly 1 Gb/s, average uplink speeds of about 55 Mb/s and instantaneous peak downlink speeds above 2 Gb/s.

US operators that own mmWave spectrum are keen to use it for 5G because the short wavelengths can transmit large amounts of data very quickly. Transmission range is seen as the biggest problem with mmWave, so technologies that can extend this range are of interest to operators.

The companies said they applied Ericsson’s extended-range functionality to its Antenna Integrated Radio (AIR) 5322, along with an Inseego Wavemaker 5G outdoor CPE FW2010 powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X55 5G Modem-RF System and QTM527 mmWave antenna module, which the chipmaker has integrated into a fixed wireless access platform.

“The Qualcomm 5G Fixed Wireless Access Platform gen 1 was designed to deliver the first fully integrated extended-range mmWave solution to deploy 5G connectivity to homes, small businesses, schools, hospitals and town halls” said Manish Tripathi, vice president of engineering at Qualcomm.

Fixed wireless access solutions are set to get a boost in the US from billions of dollars in government funding targeting the digital divide. Many Americans who lack access to reliable broadband live in rural areas that are not reached by fiber.

Back

Author

Martha DeGrasse

Freelance tech journalist Martha DeGrasse is delighted to be contributing to Mobile World Live. Martha has written for a number of telecom and wireless publications, and was a writer, editor and video producer at RCR Wireless News for almost seven...

Read more

Related

Verizon aggregates C-Band, mmWave spectrum

Ericsson launches 5G-ready WFH solution

Mobile Mix: 5G colours in the blanks
Featured Content

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G colours in the blanks

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2021 highlights

Mobile Mix: We built this city

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association