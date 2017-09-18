English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Americas
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Africa 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeLatest Stories

US consumers want emergency, security smart home features

18 SEP 2017

Mobile operators keen on Internet of Things (IoT) opportunities would do best to offer emergency and security services to their customers, a new report from Strategy Analytics indicates.

According to the firm, fire alert and emergency notifications (with relative preference scores of x12 each) topped the list of most desired smart home features among US respondents in a survey of 8,000 European and US broadband households. These services were four times more likely to be chosen than a programmed lighting feature (which had a score of x3), the survey revealed.

A number of security services, including remote video monitoring, electronic door locks, and presence simulation (each with a score of x9), were also among the features most sought by US consumers. Additional home protection features, such as auto water shutoff and video doorbell, weren’t far behind, with relative scores of x8 each. Smart thermostat capabilities were also in popular demand, with a score of x8.

Strategy Analytics said its findings highlight the “importance of companies focusing development efforts on select bundles of capabilities to create innovation pipelines depending on their strategic directions.”

The Strategy Analytics figures jibe with a recent report from Parks Associates that found 42 per cent of new security installations include a smart home device such as a door lock, light, or thermostat.

As noted by Parks Associates, Comcast – a long-time US cable giant and recent wireless entrant – seized on this opportunity back in 2012 with the introduction of its Xfinity Home security offering. Among traditional US mobile operators, Verizon also offers smart home security services via a Canary all-in-one home security system. AT&T is also pushing into the home security space as part of an effort to expand its IoT offerings, president of IoT Solutions Chris Penrose said last week.

According to Penrose, year-over-year growth in the operator’s IoT segment – which includes solutions for verticals like smart cities, fleet management, utilities, water management, and security –  is “very strong”. The operator does “a lot” in the security space in particular, Penrose said, including offering home security and smart home automation packages.

More from Penrose about how AT&T is turning IoT devices into dollars can be found here. The operator is, however, rumoured to be considering the sale of its Digital Life home automation business as it seeks to gain approval for its mega TimeWarner deal.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Huawei OTF17 highlights

Feature: MWC Americas 2017 Day 3 highlights

Feature: The big Apple launch – in (just over) 5 mins

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association