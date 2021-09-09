 UrbanTech: Sustainable Communication - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeLatest Stories

UrbanTech: Sustainable Communication

09 SEP 2021

This session will focus on the future of smart cities: in the context of a global lockdown, the focus of urban technologies has shifted to services and a comfortable urban environment.

  • Alesya Mamchur, Strategic Development Director, Rostelecom
  • Alexander Gorbatko, Deputy Head of IT Department, Government of Moscow
  • Alexander Gurko, President, NP Glonass
  • Armen Avetisyan, VP IoT & Industrial Automatization, MTS
  • Botagoz Kasabek, Head of Department of Digitalization and Public Services, City of Nur-Sultan
  • Jongkap Kim, Chief Executive Director, Born2Global Centre

Back

Author

Alexis Cope

Read more

Featured Content

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Wrap Up

Feature Video: Elon Musk Keynote

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Day 2 Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association