UrbanTech: Sustainable Communication

This session will focus on the future of smart cities: in the context of a global lockdown, the focus of urban technologies has shifted to services and a comfortable urban environment.

Alesya Mamchur, Strategic Development Director, Rostelecom

Alexander Gorbatko, Deputy Head of IT Department, Government of Moscow

Alexander Gurko, President, NP Glonass

Armen Avetisyan, VP IoT & Industrial Automatization, MTS

Botagoz Kasabek, Head of Department of Digitalization and Public Services, City of Nur-Sultan

Jongkap Kim, Chief Executive Director, Born2Global Centre