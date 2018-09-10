English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Africa 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile World Congress Americas 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeLatest Stories

Trump tells Apple to bring manufacturing home

10 SEP 2018

US President Donald Trump urged electronics giant Apple to manufacture its products in the country if it wants to avoid tariffs on Chinese imports.

In a tweet, Trump said the company should bring production of its devices home from China, where it currently manufactures many of its gadgets. The president’s comments came after Apple last week told US government officials in a letter that new proposed US tariffs on China would mean “a wide range” of its products, including its Watch, would cost more.

Apple’s warning was in response to Trump’s plans to potentially levy tariffs of $267 billion on Chinese goods in the coming days, escalating an ongoing trade war between the countries.

While the US has imposed tariffs on imported Chinese goods this year, consumer electronics have so far not been affected. This, however, could change with the latest round of proposed duties.

Along with its Watch, the prices of its AirPod headphones and Apple’s HomePod speaker would be affected, the company warned. But there was no mention of the iPhone.

As well as making many of its products in China, Apple also sells them in the country, which could also make it vulnerable to any tariffs imposed in retaliation to the US fees.

In his tweet, Trump said Apple should build manufacturing plants in the US, and even suggested the company would not be subject to any tax if it did so.

Reuters noted the technology sector is set to be hurt massively by the tariffs proposed by the US, because it will make computer parts more expensive.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Apple attempts to curb outcry over slowing iPhones

iPhone X inaugural weekend adoption mixed

Apple investigating Watch cellular connectivity issues
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Transformation, Thailand and Trophies

Feature: Huawei OTF 2018 Day 1 highlights

Mobile Mix: Gadgets galore at IFA 2018

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association