 Telefonica Hispam picks Mavenir’s IMS Core - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeLatest Stories

Telefonica Hispam picks Mavenir’s IMS Core

03 JUN 2022

Telefonica Hispanoamerica struck a deal with US software vendor Mavenir to use its IP Multimedia System (IMS) Core technologies to update fixed and mobile networks in Mexico, Colombia and Chile.

Telefonica Hispanoamerica (Hispam) is a Telefonica division that offers services across Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, and Central America.

The deal built upon previous deployments of the same technology at O2 Telefonica in Germany and Virgin Mobile O2 in the UK. Virgin Mobile O2 is a joint venture between Telefonica and Liberty Global.

The IMS Core solution will be deployed on TCloud which is Telefonica’s private telco cloud infrastructure.

Mavenir said its cloud-native IMS core suite uses zero-touch network automation (ZTNA) and that it was purpose-built for fully automated cloud environments.

It also provides a fully containerised environment to enable improved agility and scaling as mobile operators migrate from 4G to 5G by using a microservice-based architecture.

Alejandro Ghianni, Planification and Engineering Director at Telefónica Hispam, stated core network functions needed to be modernised to support network evolution, and virtualised architectures need software that supports both VoLTE and 5G voice services.

Financial terms of the deal weren’t disclosed.

Back

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

Related

Partner Interview: Telefonica Tech

Vodafone, O2 UK renegotiating network sharing deal

Telefonica’s Telxius IPO to raise up to €1.5B
Latest Stories

Tags

Featured Content

Partner Feature: Qualcomm 5G Summit highlights

Mobile Mix: Sustainability and San Diego Summits

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 wrap up

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association