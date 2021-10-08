 T-Mobile, Verizon hammer home internet promos
T-Mobile, Verizon hammer home internet promos

08 OCT 2021

T-Mobile US announced new discounts for its fixed wireless home internet service, matching Verizon’s lowest prices and attacking incumbent providers in a new marketing campaign.

Both T-Mobile US and Verizon are now offering home internet service for $50 per month (with autopay) to qualifying customers in select areas.

T-Mobile US is eliminating contracts and fees, vowing it can repeat its success in the mobile market by disrupting the home internet market “on behalf of consumers”.

The operator cited research from non-profit New America showing subscribers pay an average of $300 to internet service providers in activation, installation and disconnect fees.

When T-Mobile launched its home internet service earlier this year, the company said it was available to 30 million households in 49 states.

Home is where the 5G is
Meanwhile Verizon announced this week its 5G Home Internet has expanded to parts of Birmingham, Alabama; Fort Wayne, Indiana and Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The operator stated the service is now available in parts of 57 US cities.

Like T-Mobile, Verizon used third-party research to show the value of its 5G Home Internet service. The operator commissioned Morning Consult to survey home buyers and found three quarters of respondents believe access to home internet provided by 5G will increase a home’s value.

Verizon’s $50 per month home internet offer is only for subscribers to a qualifying Verizon mobile plan who enroll in autopay and paperless billing. Other customers will pay $70 per month.

In addition, the operator is offering up to $500 to cover early termination fees for customers who leave their current provider and switch to its 5G Home Internet.

Author

Martha DeGrasse

Freelance tech journalist Martha DeGrasse (@mardegrasse) is delighted to be contributing to Mobile World Live. Martha has written for a number of telecom and wireless publications, and was a writer, editor and video producer at RCR Wireless News for almost...

Read more

