English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Americas
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeLatest Stories

T-Mobile talks up Uncarrier customer service success

26 OCT 2017

LIVE FROM CCA ANNUAL CONVENTION, FORT WORTH, TEXAS: T-Mobile US’ EVP of customer care revealed a third of recent iPhone 8 upgrade orders were placed through the operator’s app, as she highlighted the importance of a strong service strategy for mobile operators.

Callie Field (pictured) explained T-Mobile’s “Uncarrier” strategy leans “heavily” on simplicity, noting the operator places a distinct focus on meeting customers where they are, whether in the T-Mobile app, on social media or in a physical store, and providing easy avenues to solve their pain points.

“Everything that you need to fix it the first time is right there, working together to take endless responsibility for customer care,” Field said.

For example, Field noted T-Mobile customers can use the operator’s app to call or text customer service and set up an appointment. Customers can also access customer care on Twitter and other social media channels, she said.

T-Mobile made a point of strengthening its social media channel, growing an original team of seven in 2007 to more than 250 employees today. This outreach helped the company build 60 per cent more social interactions than AT&T, Verizon and Sprint, Field said.

All told, social interactions have jumped from 600,000 in 2014 to an expected 8 million by the end of this year. The increase, in turn, reduced the number of care calls per customer from 6 in 2011 to 4.1 in 2017, she added.

In response to customer demand, Field said T-Mobile is also growing its retail presence. The operator plans to launch its fifth flagship experience store (on the Las Vegas strip) in addition to other retail launches planned through the end of the year.

Field said the operator’s auto-pay enrollment rates are evidence of growing trust in the T-Mobile brand as a result of these efforts. Before the “Uncarrier” movement, Field said auto-pay participation stood at 4 per cent: today the figure stands at around 32 per cent, she said.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

T-Mobile accelerates 600MHz access in NYC

Liberty chair Malone hints at T-Mobile US acquisition
Latest Stories

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Global MBBF 2017 Preview video

Feature: Mobile 360 Europe 2017 highlights

Feature: Mobile 360 MENA 2017 Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association