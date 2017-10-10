English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Americas
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeLatest Stories

T-Mobile accelerates 600MHz access in NYC

10 OCT 2017

T-Mobile US will gain access to its newly won 600MHz spectrum in New York City more than a year earlier than expected thanks to a new partnership with Fox Television Stations.

The operator announced Fox agreed to accelerate its timeline for vacating the spectrum by 16 months. As part of the deal, New York City-area TV station WWOR-TV will make the move in early 2018 – well ahead of the August 2019 deadline set by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

“We’re committed to working with broadcasters across the country to clear 600MHz spectrum, so we can preserve programming and bring increased wireless choice and competition across the country,” T-Mobile CTO Neville Ray said in a statement.

The operator pledged to assist broadcasters in order to access the new spectrum ahead of schedule. Earlier this year, T-Mobile revealed plans to help cover the cost of repurposing certain public broadcasting stations not funded by the FCC incentive auction’s $1.75 billion budget. T-Mobile also teamed up with broadcast equipment company Electronics Research in 2016 to accelerate production of new antennas for broadcasters and secure crews for antenna replacements.

600MHz deployments roll
T-Mobile spent $7.9 billion in an FCC incentive auction in April and walked away with an average of 30MHz of 600MHz spectrum nationwide. The operator wasted no time putting the spectrum to use, lighting up its first 600MHz site in Cheyenne, Wyoming. A second 600MHz site in Scarborough, Maine was activated in early September, when T-Mobile also announced the debut of its first 600MHz-compatible smartphone, the LG V30.

Additional deployments planned by the year end will extend T-Mobile’s LTE coverage to 6 million additional US residents, taking its total coverage to 321 million, the operator indicated.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

Liberty chair Malone hints at T-Mobile US acquisition
Latest Stories

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Mobile 360 MENA 2017 Day 1 highlights

Feature: MWC Americas 2017 Day 3 highlights

Feature: MWC Americas 2017 Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association