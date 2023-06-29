 Swedish House Mafia rave about Nothing - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Shanghai 2023
M360 LATAM 2023
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeLatest Stories

Swedish House Mafia rave about Nothing

29 JUN 2023

Challenger handset brand Nothing notched $96 million in its latest fundraising round, setting the stage for a planned expansion into the US market and the launch of its second smartphone next month.

The latest funding round was led by led by Highland Europe, with participation from existing investors Google Ventures, EQT Ventures and C Capital, alongside music group Swedish House Mafia.

Highland Europe partner Tony Zappala is set to join Nothing’s board.

Nothing noted it previously conducted two community financing rounds, with the latest bringing its total funding to $250 million. It stated it has attracted more than 8,000 private investors.

CEO and co-founder Carl Pei (pictured) reportedly detailed plans for a stronger focus on the US market with its second smartphone.

Pei stated Nothing sold more than 1.5 million devices in “just over two years”.

Back

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

Tags

Featured Content

5-min highlights: Apple’s Vision Pro launch

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Show highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association