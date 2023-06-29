Swedish House Mafia rave about Nothing

Challenger handset brand Nothing notched $96 million in its latest fundraising round, setting the stage for a planned expansion into the US market and the launch of its second smartphone next month.

The latest funding round was led by led by Highland Europe, with participation from existing investors Google Ventures, EQT Ventures and C Capital, alongside music group Swedish House Mafia.

Highland Europe partner Tony Zappala is set to join Nothing’s board.

Nothing noted it previously conducted two community financing rounds, with the latest bringing its total funding to $250 million. It stated it has attracted more than 8,000 private investors.

CEO and co-founder Carl Pei (pictured) reportedly detailed plans for a stronger focus on the US market with its second smartphone.

Pei stated Nothing sold more than 1.5 million devices in “just over two years”.